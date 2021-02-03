One of the organizations that groups leaders dedicated to Puerto Rico’s construction industry, the Puerto Rico Construction & Infrastructure Cluster (PRCIC), is raising alarm bells on a lack of skilled labor in the sector, which is reportedly hampering economic activity.
As such, the organization said an islandwide “Action Plan” is needed to address the crisis in the shortage of skilled labor that currently affects the construction industry, which they argued will worsen once hundreds of additional construction projects with FEMA, Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) and those funded by the private sector begin, hopefully in the coming months.
Wilson Nazario, president of the PRCIC, affirmed that the construction industry “has been dragged by a crisis in the labor force due to the high demand for workers prior to the 2020 pandemic because of the onslaught of hurricanes Irma and Maria. Right now, we have serious problems with the recruitment of skilled construction workers. Although we support the [Pandemic] Unemployment Assistance programs [PUA], which include the provision of PUA funds and all kinds of assistance necessary for citizens, it is no less true that this further aggravated the situation for the recruitment of skilled construction workers.”
According to Nazario, despite an abundance of work available for construction workers, thanks to new and upcoming construction projects, the industry faces a grim outlook due to the “automatic flow” of these economic stimuli, “which causes thousands of workers to opt for staying in their homes without working. Many contractors, developers and construction workers are urging the [new] government to set forth a plan that allows addressing the crisis concerning the lack of workforce.”
Experts on the matter affirm that this situation has a double impact on the government. First, many projects could be stopped or delayed, and second, the Treasury’s collections could drop each day as thousands of workers who contributed taxes with their salaries are not incorporated into the labor force, he indicated.
Nazario pointed out that while the government consistently provides updates on federal funding allocated or obliged for construction projects on the island, there is “no real statistic” on how many skilled workers are available to begin the projects.
The most in-demand construction jobs include carpenters, rod holders (”varilleros”), bricklayers (”albañiles"), and heavy equipment operators. In general, salaries in the construction sector vary from $9 to $10 an hour, a bit higher than the island’s minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which is the federal minimum wage.
“It is imperative to reengineer the aid programs for workers and citizens so that they can be combined with work experience, which would give manpower capacity immediately available for the construction industry and other lines for the country’s development. It is important to note that the government must create an education and publicity program that encourages work, instead of staying at home waiting for aid that often does not arrive or, in other cases, the amount received does not compensate for their families’ needs,” he argued.
Doesn’t Recommend Importing Workforce
Despite underscoring the urgency in attracting or encouraging manual labor, the PRCIC president dismissed the idea of importing skilled construction workers to develop pending projects.
“The current and future crisis of shortage in skilled workers and workforce for construction projects is not something that is magically resolved overnight. We recommend the creation of multiple Workforce Training programs with the help of the government and private companies. We do not recommend that labor be imported from neighboring countries, as long as we have thousands of workers available on the island,” Nazario affirmed.
He added that the PRCIC began a pilot program last year to establish the Construction Industry Training and Laboratory Center, which provided “punctual and short intensive training” that allowed workers to have quick access to jobs in this economic sector. “The program works hand in hand with construction companies across the entire country so that these companies building are the ones that will determine which high-demand work positions are required in their current projects.
“In this way, the newly trained worker is effectively trained in areas of greatest need, and once the course is completed, the newly trained worker is assisted in obtaining employment immediately. Through this type of dynamic initiative, of courses taught by construction companies, which know the correct areas to train this personnel, the educational and technical part for the necessary personnel required in construction projects is effectively addressed,” he explained.
“Every day in Puerto Rico, it is necessary to formally create the Construction Industry Training and Laboratory Center that will immediately be in charge of preparing those interested in working in our industry. We urge the new administration of Pedro Pierluisi to approve the creation of Workforce Training programs such as the one that we have managed to develop privately, and thus immediately address this serious crisis that affects Puerto Rico,” Nazario stated.
Construction Industry Shows Contraction
Despite the current need in Puerto Rico to rebuild following the hurricanes in 2017 and the earthquakes in 2020, which impacted the southwestern region of the island, the pause on commercial activities in place last year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) has affected this industry’s economic activity. Specifically, the sector experienced a 15 percent drop in construction permits expedited in the past fiscal year.
According to the most recent Economic Summary by the Planning Board, throughout the span of fiscal year 2020, a total 3,094 construction permits were awarded, which reflects a decline of 525 permits compared to the 3,619 permits expedited in fiscal year 2019. In percentage points, this showcases a drop of roughly 15 percent.
Humberto Reynolds, director of the Associated General Contractors of America - Puerto Rico Chapter (AGCPR), told EL VOCERO, the sister publication of THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, that the crisis propelled by the coronavirus impacted the programming and planning of construction works that were scheduled for last year, which gave way to the slump in the number of permits processed.
“2020 was a complicated year for the industry. In March, because of the pandemic, all construction works were banned. This set us back because there were several months without working. All programming and planning of projects in the pipeline were affected, which impacted construction permits,” Reynolds explained.
The most dramatic downturn was registered in the private sector, in which only 917 construction permits were awarded. The number, according to the Planning Board, represents a decline of 2,519 permits equivalent to 73.3 percent compared to fiscal year 2019. The permits in the private sector represented 29.6 percent of the total permits, while in 2019 they represented 94.9 percent of all permits.
Umberto Donato, president of the AGCPR, informed that private construction projects had already been impacted before the pandemic, due in part to the “30 percent inflation” prompted by the increase to $15 an hour in the minimum wage for construction workers working on federally funded projects. This figure is more than double the island’s minimum wage.
“The increase of the [minimum] wage to $15 an hour generated an indirect pressure in the construction market and other areas in the industry that caused many of the construction estimates to be drafted once again. This paused the beginning of many public projects and completely stopped many private projects,” Donato said.
The Planning Board indicated that the number of construction permits in the public sector for fiscal year 2020 registered an uptick of 1,994 permits compared to fiscal year 2019. The public construction permits constituted 70.2 percent and 4.9 percent of the total tally of construction permits for fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Donato was more optimistic in his outlook for the industry. He affirmed that “general contractors in Puerto Rico have the capacity to do the work expected with the arrival of federal funds from FEMA and CDBG… In the past, the local industry has demonstrated its ability to handle the forecasted work volumes. It is important to emphasize that capacity expansion, at the end of the day, is an equation of supply and demand. To increase capacity, there has to be an increase in demand, which has not happened yet.”
He stressed that if the funds do not begin to be disbursed gradually —generating a steady, well-paid volume of work— they cannot expect local construction companies and workers to increase their capacity at the expected rate.
“When there is a constant demand that provides confidence and certainty, we will once again demonstrate our ability to execute the projects,” Donato asserted.
