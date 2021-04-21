Here is some good news for the island municipality of Vieques: the construction of a $1 million eco-friendly lodging has begun.
The new hotel, dubbed Lejos Eco Retreat, is scheduled to open its doors in the fall of 2021 and will generate 20 jobs during its construction phase plus an additional five during its operation. The Lejos Eco Retreat, located in Barrio La Llave, was planned following eco-sustainable guidelines and best practices.
“It is rewarding to see the accelerated rate at which our industry’s lodging sector is expanding. We are proud to be able to say that the vision and commitment of Puerto Rican entrepreneurs will result In the the development of new sustainable eco-lodges such as Lejos Eco Retreat,” said the Puerto Rico Tourism Company’s (PRTC) Executive Director Carlos Mercado.
Lejos Eco Resort will offer its guests 13 modern units with low environmental impact and will operate following eco-friendly, sustainable and responsible tourism best-practices, according to Patricia Diez Gradín and Phil Sandbo of Ottadabox LLC. The property also includes an infinity pool, a gift shop, a gastro pub specializing in Puerto Rican and Spanish cuisine, and a camping area. Its facilities will also be available for private events such as weddings and yoga retreats.
“Everything happening on the island at the moment reinforced my belief that there is no community more resilient than ours. We have seen evidence of this throughout our history, and once again, we faced the fact that without responsibility there can be no sustainability,” said Diez.
“But even in the face of such uncertainty, we felt inspired and full of energy. We wanted nothing more than to be on the island and do something positive, something good that both ourselves and the community could be proud of. I remember how we constantly talked about how cool it would be to share our feelings about this place with our future guests and with the world,” she added.
Tourism is the lifeblood of both Vieques and Culebra. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the two island municipalities received tens of thousands of visitors every year.
As part of the efforts geared towards ensuring that Puerto Rico is a safe and secure travel destination, Mercado also announced the certification of six Vieques properties under the PRTC Health and Security Seal Program. These six inns, Hix Island House, Hacienda Tamarindo, Villa Corral Guesthouse, The Vieques Guest House, Malecón House and Sea Gate House have completed the required process and are in compliance with the strict standards that the PRTC program entails.
“At present, there are 18 certified lodging facilities in the Municipality of Vieques and we have granted over 1,500 self-certifications throughout Puerto Rico. We value and feel encouraged by the growth the local tourism industry is experiencing, even more so because the work being done to increase our destination’s capacity to offer a world-class product that complies with the highest quality health standards is the result of collaborative efforts with all industry partners,” indicated Mercado. Among the places of note in Vieques are Sun Bay Beach; the Vieques National Wildlife Refuge; La Esperanza Pier; Fortín Conde de Mirasol Museum; the Bioluminescent Bay; and Crab Island Rum Distillery.
In recent months, many residents of Vieques and Culebra have protested against the unreliable ferry service between Puerto Rico and the two small islands. Three additional vessels have now been identified and will be added to the fleet serving these communities. Meanwhile, HMS Ferries Puerto Rico, which will take over operations from the Maritime Transportation Authority next February, said it is working to improve ferry service to Vieques and Culebra, and will ensure safe travels and a fully running fleet.
