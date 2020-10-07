The tourism and hospitality industries are among the hardest hit by the coronavirus epidemic. As a subsector, the cruise industry has been severely hit, as well as the destinations that depend on cruise visitors. In fact, cruiselines have furloughed thousands of workers. Many industry analysts predict that the cruise industry will take many months, or even years, to fully recover.
Puerto Rico, and in particular Old San Juan, is among the top cruise destinations in the Caribbean. Before the coronavirus crisis, Puerto Rico was receiving between 1.5 million and 1.8 million cruise passengers a year, according to government statistics.
To help the ailing cruise sector, Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González has introduced the U.S. House version of S. 4592, the Set Sail Safely Act, led by Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, that aims to work on a plan to reopen the cruise industry while ensuring the safety of the passengers and employees.
The House bill would establish a Maritime Task Force with representatives from various federal agencies to address the health, safety, security and logistical needs to plan for the continuation of maritime travel to resume the cruise operations in the United States during the current COVID-19 public health emergency.
“The ongoing health emergency has showcased the vulnerabilities we face in coastal jurisdictions such as Puerto Rico where the first case of COVID-19 came from a passenger on a cruiseline. Yet, this industry is an important economic engine for our districts. Last year, Puerto Rico’s ports received 1.78 million passengers, a 7.3 percent increase in 2019 with an economic impact of $214,550,800. This bill works to ensure that when cruiselines start operations again, that they do so safely and reliably to protect passengers, crew, staff at the ports of call, and our constituents to stop the future spread of diseases and pandemics,” said González.
H.R. 8471 is co-sponsored by Representatives Donna Shalala (FL), Don Young (AK), Randy Weber (TX), Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL) and John Rutherford (FL).
“Tourism is a pillar of our South Florida economy. Unfortunately, this industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to help ports and cruise lines develop strong safety standards so they can resume operations while properly mitigating risk,” Shalala said.
Safety, safety, safety
Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas.
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), a trade group that represents 95% of global ocean-going cruise capacity, said its members will also require passengers and crew to wear masks while onboard whenever physical distancing can’t be maintained.
No date has been set for the resumption of cruising in the Americas. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a no-sail order for U.S. waters through Oct. 31. The association’s safety plan will now go to the CDC for consideration.
The safety plan requires testing of passengers and crew, but doesn’t specify the types of coronavirus tests that companies must use, CLIA Chairman Adam Goldstein said. It also doesn’t make clear that test results must be known before the ship sails.
The plan permits limited shore excursions and requires passengers to wear masks and stay apart from other people during those excursions. Passengers who don’t comply won’t be allowed to reboard.
The plan also requires ships to increase the amount of fresh air in their ventilation systems and use advanced filtration methods where feasible.
- The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.