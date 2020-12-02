The U.S. House Committee Appropriations is requesting a report from the IRS detailing Acts 20 and 22 beneficiaries in Puerto Rico, as well as the federal taxes that these businesses and individuals paid in the five years prior to their move to the island.
In a report to Congress that was issued in November, the committee “ directs the IRS to submit a report within 180 days of enactment of this Act that provides the number of individuals and businesses that have relocated from each state and the District of Columbia to Puerto Rico since 2012 and have been granted tax exemptions under Puerto Rico Acts 20 and 22. The report should include the amount of Federal taxes paid by such individuals and businesses by type of tax and jurisdiction of former residences during each of the five years prior to their move.”
Based on information from the Puerto Rico Treasury Department, as well as the Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), there have been 1,924 Act 20 company beneficiaries in Puerto between 2012 and 2019. At the start of the program in 2012, 32 companies were granted Act 20 benefits; by 2019, that figure had increased substantially to 583 entities.
An estimated 80 percent of these entities are believed to have established new businesses on the island.
Meanwhile, between 2012 and 2019, there have been 2,331 Act 22 individuals and their families who moved to Puerto Rico. At the beginning of the program in 2012, there were 17 Act 22 beneficiaries; by 2019, the figure had increased to 418 individuals and their beneficiaries. A big jump of 637 Act 22 beneficiaries were registered in 2018, but government officials said the high number of was due in part to the impact of Hurricane Maria on approvals in late 2017.
Based on IRS data, information on 647 Act 22 beneficiaries was obtained, which found that these individuals paid $558 million in federal income taxes in the five years before relocating to Puerto Rico. Most of these individuals and their families moved from California, Florida and New York. Other states that were represented include New Jersey, Nevada and Texas.
The “interplay” of Acts 20 and 22, as well as Section 933 of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code “enables tax avoidance and denies revenues to Federal, State and territorial governments, including Puerto Rico,” states the report.
A Nov. 2019 study commissioned by DDEC found that since 2015, the agency has approved 1,680 decrees for Act 20 on companies exporting services and that these firms have created an estimated 8,257 direct jobs on eligible activities. Since 2015, the agency also has granted 2,202 decrees for Act 22 tax exemptions for individuals who have relocated to the island. In addition, an estimated 768 Act 22 decree holders have also established businesses in Puerto Rico, creating 4,393 jobs.
The study, conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic, projected about 200 percent growth in both tax incentive programs during the next 10 years.
