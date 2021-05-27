The secretary-designate of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, Spanish acronym), Manuel Cidre, reported that Congar International Corporation, a cigar manufacturing company, will expand its Puerto Rico operations.
The company, which has been established in Cayey for 60 years, projects a $23 million investment throughout the four years of its expansion process. It is estimated to add 85 jobs to its current personnel of more than 300 employees.
"Congar International Corporation has demonstrated its commitment to Puerto Rico since its establishment in the central region. We at the DDEC want the company to continue its growth, creating new jobs for the benefit of more Puerto Rican workers and contributing to the economic development of our island, which is part of the public policy of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi," Cidre said.
To assist the company in its expansion plans, the DDEC awarded it an allocation of $4,865,100, of which $577,000 will be used to assist in the retention of existing jobs and the hiring of new employees. The rest of the incentives are to assist in the purchase of machinery and equipment through reimbursement of 30 percent of the total invested divided in three years up to a maximum of $1.5 million per year from the Economic Incentive Fund, under the new Puerto Rico Incentive Code .
"Our commitment to Puerto Rico remains firm and we thank the DDEC, which throughout the decades has supported our management. This expansion that we are working on will help us create more jobs and will serve to boost the economic development of the island," said Roberto Colón, comptroller for the company.
The company's cigar manufacturing operation began in 1953 under the name of Consolidated Cigars in the town of Caguas, PR. In 2001 Consolidated Cigars was acquired by Altadis USA, and its name changed to Congar International Corporation. In 2008, Altadis USA was acquired by Imperial Tobacco Group. Currently, the company continues to produce cigars, mostly for the U.S. market.
