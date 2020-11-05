Staying in and the lack of big family celebrations or large-scale events has affected commercial sales, but Puerto Ricans' festive spirit keeps the island's confectionary industry alive, with the latter reinventing and diversifying itself to comply with the demand of their clients' new reality.
Representatives from this sector interviewed by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL recognized that COVID-19 has opened opportunities to boost their sales, a trend they expect will remain on the rise in light of the upcoming holiday season.
Such is the case of Christian Cadez Cakery, who can barely cope with his clients' orders, who have continued to celebrate important dates, albeit in an unusual way.
"My work has tripled and the team has increased. Before, we were three and now we are five. We have been working between 14 and 16 hours, without days off, since the pandemic began. I am thinking of raising capital to open a store," said Christian Cadez, who manages the company from his home.
The young entrepreneur, who has dedicated himself to making personalized cakes, has reinvented himself by meeting the needs of his clients, who -despite being unable to carry out large parties- are looking for a way to celebrate special moments with the traditional cake.
"I have couples who, even if they marry with few people [at the ceremony], ask me for a three or four-tier wedding cake so that the photos are colorful. They tell me they give it to their relatives in pieces. The key is also to have the right product according to the season, because the [typical] Puerto Rican has a sweet tooth and likes you to change the flavors by season," he stated.
According to Cadez, many colleagues have also taken the opportunity to market and sell their products by adapting to what the current customer is looking for during the typical celebrations that take place throughout the year and are now carried out with fewer people or remotely.
"Some people who are dedicated to large events have not done so well, because they do not have a comprehensive menu. It requires more sacrifice, but I have seen the fruit of my work," Cadez added.
Yarelis Maldonado and her husband Carlos Montañez, owners of Delighted by Yare, have also done well with the sale of their cakes and desserts, as their customers have gotten creative when it comes to expressing themselves through the pastry shop.
"At the beginning, we made an online pastry shop and moved to make cakes with COVID-19 motifs such as masks, hand sanitizer, etc. Then they started calling us for small weddings and to give out individual cupcakes as reminders, as well as for anniversaries and corporate activities," Montañez stated.
Moreover, pregnant women have not let the arrival of a child go unnoticed and are sending messages to their relatives from a distance and with a little sweet.
"We have women who reveal the gender of their baby by sending their friends and family an individual cake. Then, online, they are told to cut the cake at the same time so that when they see the pink or blue color inside the cake, they know if it is a boy or a girl," Montañez said.
Likewise, with a small cake and a note, many clients have announced who their groomsmen or godfathers are, for which they are also using decorated artisan cookies.
In the case of Sweet Sugar by Alexandra, its owner specialized during the quarantine in creating a kit with the instructions and materials to decorate the cake at home, which was very well received, since many families saw it as an alternative to family entertainment.
"These kits were a boom because people were looking for what to do at home and they liked to decorate the cakes to their liking. Then the sales have run quite normal. The number of cakes they asked me of three or four tiers has decreased, but they keep asking me for between 30 and 40 people, although the normal thing is orders for 10, 20 and 25 people," Alexandra Bruno said.
The confectioner also sold a decorative kit, the one that they continue to ask for, but in less quantities, in addition to experiencing good income in the back-to-school season.
"August and September are generally slow months, but this year —I don't know why— the back-to-school was unusual; it sold out a lot. They have already asked me for Thanksgiving reasons and I hope December moves well," Bruno said.
Bizcochos Grisel has also seen an increase in sales since May with the Mother's Day holiday and, at present, they continue to ask her for cakes for birthdays, teenagers, and anniversaries.
"In the pandemic I have sold more than last year. People are doing small activities. I have made a lot of coronavirus cartoon cakes, among others with this theme. I am a pharmacy technician and they have reduced my hours, so the cakes have meant an additional income," Grisel Rivera Delbrey said.
