A little over a month after the entry of LUMA Energy as operator of Puerto Rico's electric power transmission and distribution system, the Comptroller's Office confirmed that it will audit the contract of this company with the government, while the legislative investigations continue and with the lawsuit filed in court due to the lack of access to information on the company.
In a statement for THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the Comptroller's Office -through its press spokesperson Lisandra Rivera- confirmed that it will enter "in due course" to audit LUMA's contract with the Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) and the Electric Power Authority (AEE). The agreement with LUMA is for 15 years and at a cost of $1.5 billion.
The contract with LUMA, as specified by Rivera, is included in the comptroller's audit plan.
"The Office of the Comptroller of Puerto Rico is in charge of supervising the transactions of property and public funds, in accordance with Article III, Section 22 of the Constitution of Puerto Rico and Act 9 of July 24, 1952. The audit is planned, objectives are established. In the case of contracts, among other things, [the Office] is verifying that the contract met all the requirements established in the law and in the applicable regulations," the spokesperson stated.
The confirmation that the Comptroller will audit the LUMA contract comes after the president of the House Energy Committee, Luis Raúl Torres, asked Comptroller Yesmín Valdivieso to determine if she had jurisdiction to evaluate the contract and LUMA's performance.
"One year has already passed. Here it is said that LUMA has been in control for a month, but the reality is that they have been doing all the studies, assembly and evaluations for a year, for which they have already been disbursed and paid $163 million. I believe that the comptroller can now enter to evaluate that disbursement, how that disbursement has been paid, and if these are things that are meritorious and duly justified," Torres asserted.
Revealing Process
Rolando Emmanuelli, legal representative of the Electric Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym), said that the audit could lead to the emergence of "everything scandalous" behind the aforementioned contract.
"The contract establishes that any regulatory change in the courts, administrative agencies, or in the Legislature or the Energy Bureau, could give basis to LUMA to leave and, what a painful thing for LUMA could it be that the comptroller has jurisdiction and is auditing everything they do! Because everything scandalous behind this issue is going to come out. Apart from the fact that there could be jurisdiction to deal with the recovery funds (of the electrical system after Hurricanes Irma and María), which is the objective of LUMA," Emmanuelli underscored.
Meanwhile, Soane Díaz Burgos, president of the Public Sector Accounting and Auditing Committee of the College of Certified Public Accountants (CCPA), explained that usually the practice of the Comptroller's Office is not only to audit a contract, but to audit the entire entity and transactions of a specified period.
"When they indicate to audit a contract, I understand that it must be that they verify how a transaction originates, how the determinations were made to establish that the contractor complied with the requirements, if it is an entity that is in law, that is solvent, that it complies with what the law says that this contract must have before it is formalized, and that compliance with that contract is monitored once it has been formalized and payments have been made in accordance with the contract," she said.
Díaz Burgos pointed out that after the audit, a report is issued in which it can be determined whether there was misappropriation of public funds and make a referral to the relevant agencies.
The Jurisdiction
In a letter sent to the House Energy Committee in early May, the director of the Office of Audit Affairs of the Comptroller's Office, Edna Velázquez, established that this unit has jurisdiction to evaluate the way in which LUMA disposes of public funds and implements public policy, and assured that this power has been recognized by the Supreme Court.
However, it was not until this week that the Comptroller's Office confirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that auditing the LUMA contract is in its agenda.
Velázquez affirmed that the Supreme Court -in the RDT Const. Corp. v. Comptroller I, 141 D.P.R. 424, 432 (1996)- constitutionally validated the investigative power of the Comptroller's Office when public funds have been transferred to companies to carry out functions of the State.
From the opinion issued by the court, she highlighted that the investigative power is particularly effective because the State frequently contracts private entities to provide services that were previously provided directly by the government.
Neither LUMA Energy nor Comptroller Valdivieso could be reached to comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.