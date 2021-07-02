The importation of products that compete with those of Puerto Rico, the lack of labor, and the expiration or lack of incentives were some of the concerns raised by farmers during a discussion held by the United Retialers Center (CUD by Spanish acronym).
CUD President Jesús Vázquez underscored that the Puerto Rico Agriculture Department needs to get organized. "We want products from here and of good quality, but at prices of Chinese products. For companies, a minimum purchase must be established from local merchants," he stated.
Challenges for Farmers
Importing products that compete with those of the Island is a problem that the industry faces, said Nayda Alvarado, an accountant for the Campo Alegre company in Arecibo, dedicated to the production of pineapple, which has been affected by products from abroad. .
Alvarado indicated that they face competition from Costa Rica, a market that sells pineapple as if it were from Puerto Rico, with a marked difference in price that makes it impossible for them to compete. “It is very uphill and we have lost a lot of fruits for this reason and for the lack of manpower. They must regulate importers and large chains so that the price is not so different, since the customer prefers the cheapest," she said.
Regarding the lack of manpower, the president of the CUD proposed to impose taxes on foreign companies as an alternative.
The farmers who participated in the event agreed that there should be a control to address the overproduction of foods such as plantains, which they deemed a recurring problem, and that tax aid should be provided to companies that support farmers. In addition, they stressed that although quality meat is produced on the island, it is difficult for this food sector to survive in the face of competition from imported products.
Noris Arroyo, founder of Ganaderos Borges, in Naguabo, said that 8% of the meat consumed locally is produced in Puerto Rico. "Production costs continue to rise, but they continue to pay me for the animal as they did 40 years ago, which does not happen in supermarkets where prices rise," she argued.
The lack of employees is also affecting this company, which is why it has been forced to bring foreign personnel. “This industry in Puerto Rico is not profitable and agricultural incentives are not seen. Now we are also looking for employees in Honduras, to whom we have to pay for lodging and visas. Production is not encouraged either; the same help is given to those who have 10 cattles as to those who have 6,000,” Arroyo stated.
Moreover, Cindy Cruz -a farmer- was concerned about the difficult situation that some of her colleagues are going through, who have requested incentives from the Innovation Fund for Agricultural Development. These incentives expire annually and if they are not used during that time, the farmers lose this aid.
She explained that the government puts 50 cents for every dollar that farmers invest -through reimbursement- when it is certified that the agricultural project is complete. "The problem is that due to the pandemic, there is a lack of materials and contractors who do not finish the works on time and it is not the fault of the farmers, who have already made investments of up to $200,000," explained Cruz, who said that the government should extend the deadline for these incentives.
New Regulations
For farmers, the laws in the sector have turned into more restrictions. For example, they mentioned the FDA's Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), which reforms food safety laws -a set of conditions and measures necessary during the production, storage, distribution, and preparation of food. This was enacted by the Obama administration.
Antonio Borges, professor at the Guayama campus of the Inter-American University, said that countries such as Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Chile are creating legislation to eliminate obstacles in the food chain and they work with laws that are very restrictive.
Arroyo said that to comply with FSMA, farmers must have a certification that costs $15,000 and increases production costs.
The reform began with the lettuce outbreak in the United States a few years ago and the peanut butter contamination. With the regulations, there is traceability and it is known from which farm the product came. Its implementation was prolonged by the pandemic, but its entry into force by 2022 is now imminent.
As warned in the forum, if small-business owners do not comply with these requirements, they could disappear from the market because it will be mandatory to sell the harvest or derived products.
Agriculture Department Reacts
In light of these concerns, Agriculture Secretary Ramón González said that incentives are being redesigned so that they reach all farmers, and assured that importers are being controlled under his administration.
"Some farmers speak as if it were 2020 and in 2021, compliance with the Agriculture regulations is being monitored and ensured. Measures are being taken and we seek that the aid reaches everyone equally. Money is also lent to farmers and fishermen, which banks do not do," the secretary stated.
Regarding the meat segment, he assured that their needs are being attended to and that the agency adjusts the levels of aid depending on the number of livestock.
"We are refocusing the meat industry and encouraging grass planting so that farmers have food for their animals in times of drought. We are aware that the price of animals must increase and we denounce the high price in supermarkets," González asserted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.