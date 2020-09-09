Despite the restrictions imposed by the government to control the spread of COVID-19—which limit sales in the commercial sector and the hours to receive clients—community pharmacies have been able to cope with the complex economic situation, since they belong to the establishments that can operate from Monday to Sunday.
"We have been one of the few businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic to receive citizens and provide them with basic services such as medicines and the tools necessary for their safety. Despite the difficulty we are going through, we have done well. This even with limitations such as lines that are not allowed now, but customers are also served through the windows, where they also order items from the basic food basket," said Linda Ayala, executive director of the Puerto Rico Community Pharmacies Association (Afcpr by its Spanish initials).
The sales of the nearly 850 community pharmacies—which generate more than 14,000 direct jobs, according to the latest Afcpr study—have been maintained, although not in the same amounts as before the pandemic, as a result of the challenges they face with restricted hours and with the limited occupancy capacity required.
“At least they have been able to cover the operational expenses, although there is not much profit. We are surviving, some pharmacies with more difficulty than others. After Hurricane Maria, the consumer has been reciprocal, since some 250 pharmacies were among the first establishments that served Puerto Ricans, before the large chains. Our employees have not been laid off, they have remained, although some have requested leave to care for their families. No one has been fired," Ayala said, noting that community pharmacies also sell foods, hygiene and disinfection items, and other first-aid products.
