Although local universities had been increasingly adopting online education, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for remote study and institutions have been forced to move all their programs from face-to-face to digital in a matter of months.
A report published by the Pardee RAND Graduate School argues that the pandemic will change universities forever—both public and private—and that the remote model will prevail. They warn that in the coming years, interaction with teachers and other students—a central aspect of the college experience—will be largely lost.
However, they also argue that the situation could be challenging as high tuition costs are maintained for an education that does not require the use of physical spaces. “This could mean a financial crisis for universities and even lead to a change in the quality of education. The consequences would be especially difficult for private universities,” the study notes.
In Puerto Rico, universities increased their respective investments in technology infrastructure in order to increase the capacity of their remote education platforms. Starting this month, the vast majority will offer students a more flexible education that does not require physical interaction.
Under the federal CARES Act, Congress allocated $323.48 million to some 100 universities and higher education institutions in Puerto Rico for student grants and to invest in technology needed for remote learning.
The president of Interamerican University, Manuel Fernós, assured THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that they are ready to start classes online this month, even though they have a plan outlined to also operate a hybrid model—half-face, half online—or completely face-to-face once the coronavirus infection rate goes down.
“These changes are here to stay. Right now, 90 percent of our students prefer to study remotely. Even if the new Executive Order allows us to operate in a hybrid [model], if the student prefers to stay at home, we will allow it. Whoever wants to be in person may be in person,” Fernós said.
He said that the institution’s 66 academic programs and more than 4,000 pre-pandemic online courses facilitated the transition to a fully digital education.
“Last semester was almost entirely digital. We saw positive results. Improved student retention by 2 percent. There are students who have expressed that the direct relationship with the teacher has improved because at a distance they give them more follow up and personalized treatment. These students were born with a computer in hand and like to study like this,” Fernós added.
Human Interaction Still Necessary
Although the president of Sacred Heart University, Gilberto Marxuach, does not rule out that the educational changes implemented in the wake of the pandemic will remain, he believes that the interaction between student and teacher is necessary and a key piece in the philosophy of the institution.
“From Sagrado’s point of view, what came to stay is flexibility. In-person interaction between students and teachers or other students is very important and the main learning scenario. Good education requires human interaction and dynamism. We use technology to streamline that interaction and bring education to more people,” Marxuach said.
Starting in August, their academic courses will be classified into five modalities: flexible face-to-face, videoconferencing, flexible hybrid, virtual hybrid and fully online. “This gives the student the alternative of coming to campus or participating remotely. In addition, there will be spaces at the university so that students who want can reserve them to study and do their work in peace and quiet. The same with services,” he said.
Both Inter and Sagrado have invested heavily to convert their classrooms into transmission centers. If students cannot physically go to classes, they will be able to see their professors “live” and interact with them from home. In case they are unable to connect online, classes will be recorded and students will be able to access them at any time.
The increased investment in technology has not resulted in increased tuition for students.
Yashira Torres, spokesperson for NUC University, said they bet on the hybrid model for the start of the university year. NUC has an online education division that has the largest population of remote students in Puerto Rico. Last year they invested nearly $10 million in their digital platforms.
“Our hybrid model assumes that all theoretical classes will be remote and that laboratories and practices are face-to-face. Our distance education division is robust and the largest in Puerto Rico. We’ve always had face-to-face, digital and hybrid classes. That experience has made the process easier for us,” Torres said.
