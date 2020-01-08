In an effort to promote investment in Puerto Rico, boost the island’s rebuilding efforts and economic recovery, local firm Colectivo 360 has organized the Puerto Rico ICON, an innovative and high-impact investors conference, that will take place on February 25 and 26, 2020 at La Concha Resort in Condado, San Juan.

Ricardo Santana, managing partner of Colectivo 360, has envisioned the Puerto Rico ICON as an opportunity to bring together major international players for an unprecedented collaboration focused on revitalizing the island’s economy and infrastructure.

“The Puerto Rico ICON is a different kind of investors conference,” said Santana in a press release. “First, it’s a business, finance and real estate 2-day forum showcasing Puerto Rico’s unique investment opportunities, tax incentives and competitive advantages. But it’s also a platform to promote business collaboration and economic transformation within Latin America and beyond.”

Santana wants to channel this collaboration to stimulate economic development, infrastructure rebuilding and job creation in struggling Puerto Rican communities —particularly those devastated by Hurricane Maria and the recent earthquakes— but using private investments instead of taxpayers' money.

“Our goal is to connect capital with development opportunities in the private and public sectors. Our platform will bring together key industry stakeholders, creating a powerful economic driver for Puerto Rico’s transformation, and fostering collaboration in the LATAM region,” he said.

Colectivo 360, which specializes in real estate, investment and business consultancy, has been actively promoting Puerto Rico as an international destination for investment and entrepreneurship. In January 2019, the Puerto Rican firm produced the Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Investors Conference (OZ19) at the Condado Vanderbilt, which attracted over 100 investors from the United States.

A Plethora of Opportunities in Puerto Rico The Opportunity Zones are a tax benefit granted to foreign and local investors who invest in projects of infrastructure, construction, manufacturing and housing, among other initiatives, that are located in economically depressed areas in the United States

Over two days, the Puerto Rico ICON will bring together over 50 speakers and 350 private investors, fund managers and developers from the United States, Latin America and Puerto Rico. The event will cover Act 60 and local tax incentive benefits, real estate trends and opportunities, Act 20 and Act 22, CDBG funds and Opportunity Zones, among many other topics.

“With a zone designation of 94.5 percent, Puerto Rico is a very attractive and diverse market for investment within the Opportunity Zone funds program,” Santana added.

Tickets for the Puerto Rico ICON are available at https://fangig.com/buy/event/30040. For more information, visit prinvestorsconference.com.