The Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina by its Spanish acronym) announced the appointment of Carlos Yamín Rivera as the new Executive Director and General Counsel of Cofina, effective Oct. 6, 2020.
Prior to joining Cofina, Yamín Rivera served as the Deputy Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf by its Spanish acronym).
Yamín Rivera replaces Mohammad Yassin Mahmud, who resigned from his position as executive director, effective Oct. 5, 2020.
Cofina's Board said it is confident that Yamín Rivera has the knowledge and experience necessary to ensure the continued and efficient functioning of the corporation.
