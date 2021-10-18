The Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation (Cofina) confirmed that sales and use taxes received and deposited between July 1, 2021 and October 15, 2021 with The Bank of New York Mellon, as Trustee for the Cofina bonds, total $472,651,346, which equals the amount of sales and use taxes owned by Cofina for fiscal year 2022.
This marks the third time since the restructuring of Cofina's bonds, pursuant to Act 241-2018 and Cofina's Third Amended Title III Plan of Adjustment confirmed by the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico pursuant to Title III of the federal Promesa law, that Cofina receives the sales and use taxes which were determined to be its property.
For FYs 2020 and 2021, the total Cofina Revenues owned by Cofina for such periods ($436,992,738 and $454,472,448, respectively) were received and deposited with BNY between July 1, 2019 and Nov. 21, 2019 and between July 1, 2020 and Oct. 19, 2020, respectively.
“Cofina’s independent Board of Directors and its management are pleased that this milestone was achieved for the third consecutive year, as it evidences Cofina’s successful restructuring” said Carlos M. Yamín, Cofina’s executive director.
Cofina also announced that it has received and released the completed audit of its financial statements for fiscal year 2021 and has posted the audit on the Municipal Securities and Rulemaking Board Electronic Municipal Market Access website.
Additionally, Cofina announced that, on October 4, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court denied the Petition for a Writ of Certiorari presented by Cofina’s junior bondholders on April 2, 2021 challenging the validity of the Cofina Plan of Adjustment under Promesa.
"The Court’s decision marks the end to possible challenges to the Cofina Plan of Adjustment and reaffirms the Corporation’s successful restructuring,” Yamín said.
