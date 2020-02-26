The future of Puerto Rico’s farming industry could blossom through a previously under the radar contender: chocolate.

According to the most recent data, agriculture contributed only 0.78 percent of the island’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, or roughly $800 million. However, an expert in the cocoa industry stated that if local farmers committed to that product, they could potentially boost revenue by hundreds of millions of dollars and even boost agricultural tourism, or agritourism.

Juan Echevarría founded Hacienda Jeanmarie Chocolat in Aguada in 2009 after researching cocoa’s potential on the island. Since then, he has grown and exported this plant and encouraged residents to do the same. When he began this project, he only had a 72-acre farm with 1,800 cocoa trees; now, the business owns more than 30,000 trees and is currently developing more farming spaces.

Echevarría inspired fellow farmers to plant one million trees in Aguada within the next five years. After calculating the net revenue that each tree could produce, he concluded that this project could contribute roughly $15 million annually to the western municipality’s economy.

“This is extremely feasible because in the case of Aguada, the town has 18 barrios, and one million trees would require 1,400 acres. If we divide those acres between 18 barrios, each barrio would only need to farm 72 acres to achieve that goal… We could have a major cocoa industry by basically growing trees in home gardens,” Echevarría told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

If other municipalities followed Aguada’s example, agriculture could potentially double its contribution to Puerto Rico’s GDP.

Contrary to other seasonal crops, cocoa can be harvested throughout the entire year due to Puerto Rico’s idyllic and consistent humidity, precipitation and temperature. Echevarría explained that the exceptions would be dry areas in the south like Ponce and Coamo, where they would need irrigation systems, or certain coastal zones prone to flooding, which could affect this type of deep-rooted tree.

“Basically, 90 percent of the island is apt to grow cocoa, from Rincón to Río Grande,” he said. “What we are projecting is that one cocoa acre, in which some 700 trees can be grown at the distance that we recommend, should be generating between $15,000 to $18,000 per acre to the farmer once it is in full production, which can happen from the third year onward.”

Moreover, Puerto Rico is one of the few U.S. jurisdictions that can foster this industry. The expert said that cocoa can only be harvested 20 degrees north or south of the equator and in warm temperatures. For example, although these trees could be grown in southern Florida, when the temperature dropped, they would die, which doesn’t make for a profitable investment.

Echevarría said that Hawaii and Puerto Rico are the only U.S. jurisdictions that would be geographically able to develop a strong cocoa industry. However, he said that Hawaii “will never export... because they have such an incredible amount of tourists throughout the year that whatever they produce, it will be sold there. Puerto Rico is the one that can export cocoa to the U.S. [mainland] and we will never produce enough [cocoa] to satisfy that market’s demands.”

He noted that the U.S. mainland is the world’s top primary consumer, so there would always be demand from local farmers.

To get faster and better results, Echevarría stated that farmers should use the grafting horticultural technique instead of growing cocoa seeds.

“We use the grafting technique, in which we graft a known tree in other cocoa trees and those are the ones that are grown on the farm because they are a copy of the tree that we want. Commercial farms are developed that way to ensure quality... which is important because Puerto Rico cannot produce any regular cocoa; Puerto Rico needs to produce the best cocoa in the world,” Echevarría affirmed.

After grafting, the plant takes about four to five years to produce crops to its full capacity. After these are fully grown, the crop can be harvested continuously every 20 days or so, and each tree can live up to 100 years.

Ethically Sourced, High-Quality Chocolate

Another factor that sets Puerto Rico’s cocoa apart is its quality and the labor laws that protect local farmers. 70 percent of the world’s cocoa seeds are produced in African countries of Ghana, Nigeria, Cameroon and the Ivory Coast. While these countries produce most of the world’s cocoa, it is a commercial type of seed.

Puerto Rican farmers use a cocoa seed dubbed the “cacao fino de aroma” in Ecuador, which is the world’s largest producer of this kind of seed. The “fino de aroma” cocoa only comprises 5 percent of the world’s chocolate and is highly coveted by master chefs and chocolatiers.

“There is a continuous demand for this product from more avid chocolatiers who do not have access to that product because it is not readily available. In that sense, Puerto Rico would benefit tremendously from growing more farms that produce this type of cocoa, because the demand is there. We have a demand that we cannot cater to at this time,” he said, adding that some of his clients include master chocolatiers from cities like New York, Hollywood (Los Angeles) and Miami.

Furthermore, due to state and federal child and labor laws, consumers can rest assured that Puerto Rico’s cocoa is 100 percent ethically sourced, unlike in other countries such as Ghana and the Ivory Coast. The latter’s violations of the International Labour Organization’s Child Labour Standards have prompted multiple consumers to scout for ethical sources—another market that local farmers can cater to.

“In 10 years… the cocoa industry will be Puerto Rico’s most prosperous farming industry... Every time we send samples to chocolatiers they go crazy with the quality that we are producing. And there will always be demand; Puerto Rico can be covered entirely in cocoa trees and we would sell it all,” Echevarría asserted.