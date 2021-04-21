With the objective of preparing Puerto Rico farmers with theoretical and practical knowledge on the cocoa agroforestry model, “La Academia del Cacao” (The Cocoa Academy) was launched as the most recent program promoted by the Trust for Science, Technology and Research of Puerto Rico.
The project opened its call for participants on April 15, 2021, supported by its sister programs on STEM Education and Agricultural Recovery, and in conjunction with the Semilla and Finca Explora (Explore Seed and Farm) agricultural projects. The Cocoa Academy also counts on the collaboration of nonprofit entities Peter Alfond Foundation and Boston Foundation, and focuses on helping farmers in the northwestern region of the island.
“We are going to create two school farms where each of the participants maximizes their knowledge in cocoa agroforestry. The objective of the academy is to certify local Puerto Rican farmers in the northwest, interested in integrating agroforestry systems to existing farms, thus maximizing their economic potential through the cultivation of fine and ‘aroma cacao,’” said Jorge Valentine, manager of the STEM Education Program. “The project consists of 40 hours of training in the development of fine and aroma cacao agroforestry, as well as practice and development of crops related to the agroforestry model.”
Puerto Rico has the potential to produce high-quality fine and aroma cocoa, the most important cocoa in the world’s fine chocolate industry. Fine aroma cocoa represents only 5 percent of world production. That of Puerto Rico was recognized as one of the best in the world in the 2019 International Cocoa Awards. Meanwhile, cocoa enjoys certain federal government benefits; for example, cocoa crops registered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture are covered in case of losses under the Crop Protection Program.
The Cocoa Academy’s program is free for participants and upon completion, provides resources, inputs and other elements for the implementation of a cocoa-based agroforestry system. Participants will study the economic and financial viability of the business model for fine and aroma cocoa in an agroforestry system. They will also address business models that optimize return on investment. As expected, they will learn the principles and components of agroforestry and cocoa in the field. They will discuss the purposes and benefits of cover plants, as well as the various existing varieties.
The program will offer participants tools to eliminate the gap that exists in the financial aspect of agriculture, educating them about the costs of developing a farm. They will discuss which pricing systems to use for a favorable return on investment, as well as profit projections based on the participant’s investment. In addition, participants will learn about pesticides and other control options to substitute agrochemicals. They will attend a workshop on the benefits of becoming a Bona-Fide Farmer and the exemptions, incentives and other opportunities that the government offers to this industry. They will also explore agritourism as an option for an alternative income diversification model.
“We are firm believers that innovation is key to boost any type of economic growth. That is why we invest and bet on this unique opportunity to advance the capacities of local farmers, exposing them to new techniques and innovating in their crops with a focus on sustainability,” said Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.
Registration is open with limited spaces. The Trust called for all northwestern farmers interested in integrating agroforestry systems in their own farms to submit their applications to participate in the Cocoa Academy, both to learn more about agroforestry systems and the economic potential of farming cocoa. To learn more about the Cocoa Academy, visit https://prsciencetrust.org/academia-del-cacao/ or send an email to jvalentine@prsciencetrust.org.
(1) comment
LIKE EVERY THING ELSE IN PR ---ITS JUST TALK AND SHOW--NOTHING REAL?
I SPENT TWO WEEKS IN PR TO FIND A COACOA FARM FOR LARGE SCALE PRODUCTION. THE PEOPLE HAVE A ATTITUDE PROBLEM TO DRIVE AWAY ALL THOSE WHO WISH TO COME AND HELP. THIS IS SELF DEFEATING. GOD ONLY HELPS THOSE WHO ATLEAST TRY TO HELP THEM SELFS
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.