With Puerto Rico hopefully phasing out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coca-Cola Music Hall is ready to provide unique entertainment experiences and position the island as a premier destination.

Located in the T-Mobile District in San Juan, a one-of-a-kind entertainment hub in the Convention District, the Coca-Cola Music Hall will have its grand inauguration on Aug. 14 with a sold-out concert by Puerto Rican singer Ednita Nazario.

Jorge L. Pérez - regional general manager of ASM Global Puerto Rico, which developed the Music Hall in coordination with PRISA Group - reported that, so far, there are 27 concerts lined up for the remainder of 2021, with others more under negotiation.

With a private investment of roughly $40 million, the Music Hall can host 4,300 guests in a traditional sitting format and about 5,000 attendees in a “festival” format, where some concertgoers are standing up. Due to COVID-19, the venue is filling its capacity level, but only for people who have proof of vaccination. As such, minors under 12 are not allowed to attend because they are currently ineligible for the vaccines. Pérez affirmed that Health Department inspectors will be validating the vaccine evidence can deny entry, if applicable.

The Music Hall has 10 employees working full-time, but Pérez said that each concert brings up to 250 additional workers.

Apart from Nazario’s concert, others have already sold out. For instance, Pérez reported that the venue launched two showings for Colombian pop singer Camilo and these sold out within two hours on Ticketera, the Music Hall’s single ticket office.

Likewise, Eladio Carrión, a Kansas-born Puerto Rican urban artist, sold out three performances in 40 minutes. “It is consistent with what we have been seeing with the [José Miguel Agrelot] Coliseum, in which concerts go on sale and in a matter of minutes and hours, tickets run out. More importantly, when the tickets run out, for example in the case of the Coliseum, you still have 50,000 or 60,000 people connected to Ticketera who were waiting to buy tickets,” Pérez explained.

“That’s a trend that we expected because we knew that pent-up demand was significant and people were going to want to go out and share with friends and family. But not even in the best of projections did we expect that it would be at this level with sold outs in hours and this reaction that we have seen is positive for everyone - for the producers, artists, for us and the venue,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

Moreover, Pérez said that the Music Hall is attractive for event producers because it provides them with most production elements. “For the producer, it is a very easy process in the sense that we already offer the lighting system, the sound system, we have a fixed platform that is the largest in Puerto Rico, we have a huge 44 x 88 screen... In other words, they can add elements, and many producers are going to do it, but you already have 85 percent of the production there,” he said.

World-Class Destination

Complemented by the ToroVerde Urban Park, the Medalla Hall, a Caribbean Cinemas VIP movie theater, the Aloft San Juan hotel, restaurants and other businesses, the Coca-Cola Music Hall offers a unique experience for both residents and travelers at the T-Mobile District.

“Our vision is to be the best venue of its kind in the Americas. We want to compete with Radio City Music Hall; we want to compete with other great theaters in the U.S. and throughout Latin America,” Pérez stated.

Asked what distinguishes the Music Hall from other concert venues, he said that in addition to its adjacent assets, the establishment offers an “intimate” experience with “the best sound equipment.” His goal is for the spot to gain international recognition and cement Puerto Rico as a top entertainment destination.

“We are going to be working so that international artists start looking at the Coca-Cola Music Hall... The industry already knows it and a lot of people are talking about it. Our vision really is on a global level, on an international scale. We want to be recognized internationally because we have an offer that competes with any destination,” Pérez affirmed.