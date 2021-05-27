The Center for a New Economy (CNE) published a policy brief on the resources assigned to Puerto Rico by the federal government for reconstruction and recovery after Hurricane María, up to March 31, 2021 and called for a wider discussion of how these funds will be used.
According to CNE: “Obligating and spending the federal funding assigned for Puerto Rico’s reconstruction and recovery is only one part of that process. The sequence of events we call 'Hurricane Maria' and their consequences, have their roots in multiple decisions that were made decades ago. In the end then, the shape of Puerto Rico after Maria will depend to a large extent on how we address long-standing issues of class, race, segregation, poverty, inequality, and political power that we have ignored for far too long.”
The policy brief was published In the monthly publication, the "CNE Review," which analyzes and reports on the allocation and expenditure of funds for post-disaster recovery and the state of affairs a few days before the start of the 2021 hurricane season.
The analysis answers questions such as: How is the reconstruction process going almost four years after Hurricane Maria? How much of the money allocated by Congress has been spent so far? How has FEMA's alternative processes under Section 428 of the Stafford Act worked? Why has the disbursement of CDBG-DR funds been so slow? What criteria should we consider when determining where and how these funds are spent?
According to CNE’s Policy Director and editor of the publication, Sergio M. Marxuach, the damage caused by the hurricane cannot be attributed exclusively to the meteorological event. Puerto Rico already had deficiencies that made us more vulnerable during natural disasters, such as the electrical system under the P.R. Electric Power Authority (PREPA).
