The latest energy analysis from the Center for a New Economy (CNE) outlines what Puerto Rico can expect in the coming years from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) and LUMA Energy, as the island continues to grapple with selective blackouts, affecting residents and business alike.
The report, authored by Sergio M. Marxuach, CNE’s Policy Director, explains the nature of the two company’s responsibilities with regard to Puerto Rico’s electricity system. “PREPA is required to provide ‘dependable generation capacity’ in exchange for a monthly payment from LUMA to cover operating and maintenance expenses, as well as approved capital expenditures; while LUMA has absolute control to dispatch generation and manage system load at any given time,” he writes.
“Notice the complex nature of the current arrangement: PREPA is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the generation fleet, while LUMA is in charge of funding PREPA’s operations on a monthly basis and dispatching load into the grid. Given the complicated character of this relationship, we suspect that the recent rolling blackouts are as much a function of (1) a decrepit generation fleet and an unstable transmission and distribution grid as of (2) a series of coordination failures between PREPA and LUMA,” Marxuach states.
However, the situation was not exactly excellent when PREPA was in charge, as “Puerto Rico’s energy woes were years in the making and are the direct result of PREPA’s mismanagement, negligence and corruption. Handing control back to the masters of disaster is not an option,” he adds.
It’s important to point out that “PREPA’s indictment is not LUMA’s vindication. LUMA had about a year to prepare for the takeover of Puerto Rico’s electricity grid and its performance so far has been, in the best case, deficient, and in the worst, dismal. Its management, so far, has utterly failed to deliver on its promises,” he writes.
As per the report, this is what Puerto Rico can expect in the future:
• It will take about 10 years to upgrade the transmission and distribution system, with or without LUMA. This task is exceedingly complex and expensive. And there are no shortcuts.
• The modernization of the generation fleet will also take several years, be it with additional natural gas capacity, increased generation from renewable sources, or a combination of both.
• The above means that in the short term, electric service in Puerto Rico will continue to be unreliable and expensive.
• Rising fossil fuel prices (including natural gas), the unavailability of several low-cost generation units to meet base load due to unforeseen breakdowns, and the obligation to eventually start paying debt service on PREPA’s restructured indebtedness, will be the main drivers of the cost of electricity in Puerto Rico.
• Nonetheless, some remedial measures could be implemented in the short term to stabilize the transmission and distribution system and reduce the dependence on the use of high-cost peaking units. It is up to both PREPA and LUMA to identify those “quick wins” and execute them.
• In addition, the transition to renewable generation must continue. The generation of electricity using renewable sources protects both the environment, by lowering emissions of greenhouse gases, and consumers, by stabilizing the price of electricity. It is not true that electricity from renewable sources is always more expensive than electricity generated with traditional fuels. The technology for solar and/or wind generation in combination with battery storage has developed significantly during the last few years, in some cases approaching the costs of natural gas generation.
• To properly compare costs between one kind of generation and another, it is necessary to add the cost of the environmental and health damages caused by fossil fuel generation. Adding in the costs of these negative externalities almost always reveals that fossil generation is costlier than initially thought. The imposition of a carbon tax is one of several policy alternatives to force polluters to internalize the cost of these negative externalities they impose on society at large.
• It is imperative that the government agencies in charge of implementing energy policy in Puerto Rico have the necessary resources to execute their respective missions: (1) the PREB [Puerto Rico Energy Bureau] to regulate rates and promote long-term planning for the system; (2) the [Public-Private Partnership] P3 Authority to effectively monitor and robustly enforce the O&M [Operation & Maintenance] Agreement with LUMA; and (3) PREPA to adequately coordinate the day-to-day operation of the generation system.
