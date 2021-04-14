The Center for a New Economy (CNE), Puerto Rico’s think tank of record, has concluded that even though the bankrupt Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) has failed in many respects, the public-private partnership (PPP) contract with LUMA Energy to operate the utility’s transmission and distribution system should be amended.
“It should be obvious to any objective observer of the Puerto Rican economy that PREPA cannot continue to operate as presently constituted. The economic, environmental, financial and social costs are unsustainable, given Puerto Rico’s current situation. Thus, the transformation of PREPA is imperative for the future development of the island’s economy,” said Sergio Marxuach, policy director at the CNE, who testified via Zoom before a Puerto Rico House Commission hearing on the matter.
“The [Operation and Maintenance] O&M Agreement is a first step in this transformation, but it is far from perfect… [T]he most prudent course of action at this time is to renegotiate the O&M Agreement with LUMA to better allocate and balance risks between the parties. If it is concluded that the deficiencies of the O&M Agreement cannot be corrected, then its cancellation should be considered and a new process to improve and transform Puerto Rico’s electrical transmission and distribution system shall begin,” he said.
There is no doubt about PREPA’s failures, which were highlighted in the months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, when the entire island was left without power. “We are at a difficult juncture regarding the future of Puerto Rico’s electrical system. On the one hand, we have PREPA, a bankrupt public corporation with serious administration and execution problems. Its operational failures after Hurricane Maria probably cost hundreds of Puerto Ricans their lives. It would not be an exaggeration to conclude that there is a consensus on the need to radically transform PREPA’s operations,” Marxuach said.
“However, the solution that the government of Puerto Rico has proposed, in the form of an operation and maintenance agreement with LUMA Energy, has severe deficiencies… Puerto Rico, then, is trapped between the immovable object of PREPA and the apparent unstoppable force of LUMA Energy.
“[T]he inescapable conclusion is that PREPA simply cannot continue operating the way it has up until now. We concur with the government of Puerto Rico, as well as several other organizations, that the time has come to take drastic action with respect to PREPA, as it has proven incapable of reforming itself and been immune to the efforts of several administrations to modernize and improve its operations,” he noted.
In general terms, CNE is concerned that “Puerto Rico’s government may lack the required capacity to successfully manage this complex multilayered process, with several dimensions that intersect and reinforce each other.
“Furthermore, it is apparent from our analysis of the O&M Agreement that it does not equitably allocate risks between the parties. In our opinion, the government of Puerto Rico needs to develop a greater capacity to clearly establish the public policy objectives to be achieved and to successfully negotiate this type of agreement, if it wants to continue implementing public-private partnerships in the future,” Marxuach said.
Other concerns include the projected savings from the contract. “The [Public-Private Partnership Authority] Committee Report states that the present value of the Fixed Fee and the Incentive Fee over the 15-year term of the O&M Agreement is approximately $1.35 billion. This means that entering into the O&M Agreement would be rational, from a purely financial perspective, if, and only if, the present value of the future savings to be generated by the Operator exceeds $1.35 billion,” he said.
New LUMA Training Facility
Despite criticism from some sectors on its PPP contract, LUMA is forging ahead and recently broke ground on a $10 million training facility in Canóvanas. As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the LUMA College campus is being built on a 24-acre plot in the San Isidro Industrial Park in the municipality of Canóvanas. During the construction phase, approximately 50 jobs will be created.
The campus will include an outdoor training yard, a learning lab and classrooms, administrative offices and equipment and parking lots. LUMA College will offer customized education and practical training for LUMA employees and the next generation of skilled electric workers in Puerto Rico, company officials said.
“Here, our employees will develop the skills, knowledge and behaviors to rebuild Puerto Rico’s electric infrastructure, pursue meaningful and rewarding careers in the industry and, what’s more important, return safely home to their families every day,” said Wayne Stensby, president and CEO of LUMA.
