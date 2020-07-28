The Clinical Labs Association (ALC by its Spanish initials) warned that if the government approves a wage hike to Puerto Rico's nurses it would be a blunder for community labs, which are facing increased operational costs as a result of the pandemic and the reduction in rates paid by insurers.
Thus, it anticipates that if House Bill 2144 is approved in the Senate, it would lead to the definitive closure of multiple labs islandwide, and job losses along with it.
"We value the work of the island's nursing staff and the need for fair compensation. However, we must be aware of the reality of community laboratories today. We have had to assume increases of up to 300 percent in personal protective equipment and reductions of more than 50 percent in insurers' reimbursement for COVID-19 tests. This has resulted in practically subsidizing the administration of coronavirus tests in Puerto Rico. For these and other operational costs, there is no way to absorb additional cost," said Juan E. Rexach, president of ALC.
Recently, the ALC filed a formal complaint with the Insurance Commissioner in which it demands that all insurers comply with the rates established by Medicare at the federal level for the coverage of tests and sampling of COVID-19.
Rexach explained that the rates don't cover the costs of these tests and if a doctor requests for a patient to be tested with both the serological and molecular tests, insurance companies are only willing to cover one of these.
"We have continued to make samples and send them to reference laboratories for processing, to whom we have to pay for the test in full in 30 days regardless of what the insurer pays us and the efforts to charge them for the services rendered. We do this because of the high commitment we have to serve our country at these critical moments. Another increase in operating costs would lead to bankruptcy," he affirmed.
The president of the Association opined that the government is using this type of measure to gain approval during the electoral year without considering the economic and public health consequences that the bill's approval would elicit.
Rexach urged the Legislature to identify alternative funds and economic stimulus packages to bring "salary justice" to nurses, medical technologists, and other health professionals who are on the first line of defense to fight the pandemic.
Likewise, he stressed that, unlike hospitals, labs have not received any government aid to counter the high expenses incurred amid the emergency, even though these have been requested.
"We believe in salary justice for these professionals... We want our professionals to have a living wage, but we need the work centers to remain open," he said. An estimated 1,200 nurses work in Puerto Rico's labs.
The ALC was conceived over 50 years ago and represents roughly 200 clinical labs islandwide.
