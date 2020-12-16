Claro informed that it has 1.6 million clients in Puerto Rico and reported that internet use in households for remote work and learning increased by double digits in its client base, as well as broadband sales on the island.
"2020 is a year for the history books. We solidified our position as the leading provider in all telecommunications services and we are the only company with a global presence because our parent company América Móvil is the largest company from the Americas in the world and the 4th telecommunications company worldwide in number of accesses. It also gives us great satisfaction to be the telecommunications provider in Puerto Rico that generates the most direct jobs, thus contributing to the country's economy," said Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president and CEO of Claro.
He added: "we see the achievements of 2020 evidenced in increases in the number of clients, + 6 percent in mobile clients, + 46-percent growth in gross sales of mobile and fixed internet, record sales in TV service with growth of 41 percent and record sales of accessories such as watches, airpods, buds and covers, with a 111-percent increase compared to last year. In addition, we invested in a solid expansion and underground of the fiber optic network, the largest in Puerto Rico."
Ortiz de Montellano indicated that Claro's investment "is continuous and sustained, with an accumulated amount of $1.2 billion since 2015. Along this line, the company invested this year $161 million to expand the coverage of its mobile and fixed network, with the purpose of staying at the forefront and providing its customers with an efficient and agile service, necessary to meet the high demands of the internet that this year have experienced an increase of 40 percent. Claro modernized more than a third of its cell towers to give greater capacity, and equipped 99 percent of them with fiber optic connection."
The company, which has the largest fiber optic deployment in Puerto Rico with over 17,500 kilometers of cable, this year had an aggressive expansion that will culminate in December with approximately 300,000 homes passed with internet connection of up to 1,000 megabytes.
"It is important to note that, although speeds of up to 1,000 Mbps are offered today, fiber offers the opportunity to increase internet speed much higher to reach Terabits, easily in the future," the executive ssaid.
He added that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chose Claro to promote a project that will provide broadband internet access with download speeds of at least 100 Mbps with at least 1 Gigabit per second in 35 municipalities. The initiative will benefit more than 308,000 locations in Puerto Rico capable of accessing fixed broadband service.
Likewise, he stated that the company was the main winner in Puerto Rico of the recent spectrum auction of the 3.5 GHz band, which adds capacity to the existing network, essential for the development of 5G on the Island.
The company will soon put into operation 113 sites with 5G in 67 municipalities.
