Telecommunications giant Claro is investing $250 million to expand the coverage of its fixed and mobile network in Puerto Rico, in order to keep its position at the forefront of technology and provide its customers with an efficient and agile service.
Enrique Ortiz de Montellano, president of Claro, confirmed the news during the launch of the #TodosSomosClaro advertising campaign and the new Samsung Galaxy S20+ at the Caribe Hilton hotel in San Juan.
“We are investing in the 5G network and we are already in 200,000 homes. This year, we hope to have 300,000 homes within our fiber optic network. Our speed will be 10 times faster than the current one, going from 700 to 1,000 megabytes. We are waiting on the arrival of the new high-speed modems. We will be getting them this year,” Ortiz anticipated.
The 5G high-speed internet will be initially installed in the metropolitan area and other towns where there is a high demand for the service. Claro is also launching a media campaign at a cost of $500,000 to promote its most recent offering.The campaign started last week and will run throughout the year.
“We will introduce the campaign at the “Tu Música Urbano” Awards and then on social networks, traditional media and movie theaters. The campaign is being created and produced by Badillo Saatchi & Saatchi and GPS Studio. It was filmed in some of Puerto Rico’s most distinctive places. It is a local production, sheltered under the motto #TodosSomosClaro. It focuses on the strength of the brand and Puerto Ricans,” Ortiz de Montellano explained.
The promotion is aimed at those who make use of social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as electronic games. The images portray young adults using their cell phones to communicate, take photos and videos while engaging in recreational activities with their loved ones.
The ads also highlight the social and positive aspect of Puerto Ricans, who have used phrases like “we are moving forward” and “let’s get up” as they surpass an array of challenges in recent years.
Samsung’s Galaxy
For its part, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. introduced its premium line, which includes the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ and the 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra. The latter is equipped with 5G technology. All models feature a slim and lightweight design that is complemented by the Infinity-O front screen, with an almost invisible frame, Quad HD + Dynamic AMOLED 2X.
The screen of the Galaxy S20+ includes a 10 MP selfie camera, while the S20 Ultra has a 40 MP lens. The Galaxy S20 Ultra also has a powerful quad camera setup that allows you to take photos and record professional quality videos.
“They have refined the design with a super high-resolution camera that brings out the best of every image and moment. Samsung’s latest flagship products completely change the way the world is captured and experienced. The photos are much sharper, they are taken in tenths of a second, it has a ‘zoom space’ 30 times larger than the others, and an extra 64 pixels. One can capture up to 14 images at once with the four cameras, and the technology for pictures taken at night was improved,” said Gianmarco Leri, Samsung Mobile manager for Puerto Rico.
Memory capacity and artificial intelligence are factors that also stand out in the new model, in addition to its speed and efficiency in battery consumption.
“The high-resolution video is 8K and the angles can be adjusted. It is brighter and has a larger memory capacity. The phone’s screen is more sensitive to touch, to make everything faster, and the new processor spends 30 percent less battery,” Leri said.
An exclusive alliance between Samsung and Google in several regions – including Puerto Rico – will provide extra storage on Galaxy devices and keep information secure with Knox and Google One. Google is offering free of charge 24 months of access to Google One, which provides up to 100GB of storage, with the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20 + or S20 Ultra.
The safest device Samsung has manufactured is the Galaxy S20 series, and it is protected by Knox, the industry’s leading mobile security platform, which protects everything from the chip to the software. The Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra also feature a new secure processor for protection against hardware-based attacks.
“Samsung has always been a formidable partner, and one that sets the standard in the industry with significant technology revolutions in its mobile devices. Today is one of those great moments with the arrival of the Galaxy S20+ – followed in April with the S20 Ultra –, two powerful smartphones, one with 5G, and a powerful camera capable of recording 8K content,” Ortiz de Montellano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.