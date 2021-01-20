Manuel Cidre, the newly tapped secretary of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), affirmed that small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in Puerto Rico would not be able to withstand a minimum wage hike, as proposed by Rep. Héctor Ferrer Jr. of the Popular Democratic Party.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25 an hour, but some members of Congress, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY 14th District), are also pushing to increase it to $15.

Cidre, an entrepreneur himself with decades involved in Puerto Rico’s private sector, explained that large corporations may be able to absorb that big increase, but SMEs - with drastically lower revenues - would take a severe hit, resulting in many closures and/or high levels of unemployment.

“The topic of the federal minimum wage would be much more bearable if it allowed for exemptions to some industries that are more sensitive than others… So, the same way that an exemption was made recently when they tried to raise wages for exempt workers - they did an exception for Puerto Rico -, I believe that it would be beneficial for us to study the different sectors and which sectors would be able to absorb [the increase] and which sectors would have to apply it gradually. That is our projection and I want to be thorough with this issue of the minimum wage,” the secretary told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

As reported by this newspaper, small-business owners acknowledge that $7.25 an hour does not suffice to cover the cost of living, but they noted that raising the minimum salary during the economic distress caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the resulting business restrictions would be dire for this financial sector.

Cidre, for his part, asserted that labor laws are often the “social burden” that impedes workers from earning “dignified wages.” Some of these include measures in the Labor Transformation and Flexibility Act of 2017, known as Labor Reform, as well as slow or outdated processes and systems that hinder the ease of doing business in Puerto Rico, such as high operational costs, a decaying energy infrastructure and the process to obtain permits, among others.

“These are social burdens that on many occasions are guided by other interests that are not necessarily related to the people’s well-being. It seems to me that in the face of the labor justice that Puerto Rican employees deserve, labor reform must be thorough enough to ensure wage justice without neglecting the economic development of Puerto Rico,” he stated.

To illustrate the damage that the minimum salary hike would have on SMEs, Cidre said that, for example, a business with one owner and one employee that earns $100,000 a year in revenues and uses 40 percent of that income to buy the materials or products it sells would only have $60,000 left. “Say the owner gets $40,000, then there would be only $20,000,” which would not be enough to cover the employee’s salary under the proposed rise, he indicated.

“It takes away the desire to employ because [business owners] cannot offer jobs. And what this does is that it raises the salaries for some, but creates a higher level of unemployment, which is what traditionally happens. The burden, unfortunately, falls on the employee and that is who ends up unemployed, with reduced work hours or in the unemployment lines, causing a higher social burden that wounds up being paid by workers via taxes,” he explained.

Incentivizing Work

What Cidre proposes to reconcile the need for living wages with business interests is to revolutionize social welfare in a way that incentivizes work. With exceptions when applicable, he said that rather than distributing federal funds through diverse aid programs, people who are able to work have their salaries paired with incentives.

For example, if a person who works full time earns $8 an hour, they could receive an additional $320 a week from the government, although they would have to finance their own expenses like groceries and electricity, Cidre said. He affirmed that this way, residents who earn a certain income would see their salaries doubled without financially harming their employers.

“What would that achieve? First of all, it would incentivize work. Second, it would capitalize on social aid in employment. Third, it would foster a greater awareness of responsibility. And four, the country would rather have people work than [receive aid while unemployed],” Cidre underscored.