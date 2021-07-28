As a result of the work stoppages recently decreed by truck drivers and dock workers, the secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym), Manuel Cidre, said that the business environment is being affected by the uncertainty generated by these actions.
“Business requires certainty, but anarchy and uncertainty prevail on the island, which are the greatest enemies of investment . This only threatens the island's competitiveness,” he stated.
Cidre assured THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the truckers' strike and the labor-management conflict at the docks have affected the pharmaceutical industry, which represents 66% of the island's total exports and 34% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), due to the delay in the delivery of the raw material required for the manufacture of medical equipment and pharmaceutical products.
“Baxter called us to intervene at the docks to remove the raw material that would allow them to manufacture 32% of the serum used in the United States. Last week it was Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, which threatened to close operations if they did not have access to their raw material due to the stoppage of the supply chain forced by truckers ,” reported Cidre.
Puerto Rico produces more drugs for the United States than any other country and maintains the highest density per square mile and per capita in the concentration of pharmaceutical manufacturing in the world. Data from the DDEC suggest that this industry - with revenues close to $40 billion - is leading the recovery in manufacturing, which has reached levels not experienced since 2018.
"I wonder what the 'headquarters' in the United States will think when their plants on the island cannot comply with their manufacturing due to labor disputes, precisely at a time when we seek to attract these types of companies to the island," questioned Cidre, at the same time in which he emphasized that the security of the citizen and the economy must be safeguarded in the middle of the negotiations.
Negotiations to settle the ports dispute are still underway.
