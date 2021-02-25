Tote Maritime and Luis Ayala Colón Sucrs. Inc. received strong words from Economic Development Secretary-designate Manuel Cidre that now is not the right time to raise cargo rates, as the world is going through a coronavirus pandemic.
Cidre also noted that such a move would hurt Puerto Rico’s business environment.
“This administration’s public policy is to promote the competitiveness of our island, reduce the costs of doing business and position Puerto Rico as a globally competitive jurisdiction,” he said. “This is not the time to increase rates when we are going through a pandemic and the economy is showing little signs of recovery.
“This is not the right time to increase rates for assembly and loading charges, as it is not the time for increases in freight rates,” he added. “Both will have adverse consequences for economic development.”
Recently, Tote Maritime and the Luis Ayala Colón company, which provides marine support services, said they would increase rates, effective in April and March, respectively.
Hernán Ayala, president of the Luis Ayala Colón company, said the company has not increased rates since 2015. He indicated that any client who is not in agreement with the rate hike can go before the Federal Maritime Commission and file a complaint. “ Fleet companies continuously increase their prices, in great amounts, and no one complains,” he said.
