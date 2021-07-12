The College of Engineers and Surveyors of Puerto Rico (CIAPR, Spanish initials) will hold the Expo Convention 2021, Route to the Reconstruction of Puerto Rico, on Aug. 5 to 6 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center.
During three days, activities will be carried out aimed at directing and monitoring the reconstruction of Puerto Rico with a vision of sustainability.
"Last year, as a prelude to the general elections, CIAPR produced the ‘Infrastructure 2030’ debate after exhaustive work by eight specialized commissions by areas. Eight months later, we are preparing to inform the country of how that road map is progressing. At the College, we are convinced that Puerto Rico cannot endure another round of improvisation, and that is why we are closely monitoring the process," said CIAPR President Juan F. Alicea Flores.
With an extensive agenda, the Expo Convention begins with the Infrastructure 2030 Roundtable, in which government agencies, non-government organizations (NDOs), and other protagonists of the island's reconstruction, continuing education seminars, the General Assembly, and others will participate.
"We are excited to be able to carry out our summit event in person. Undoubtedly, they have been difficult times, but as a College we have been able to overcome obstacles and we are preparing to make this edition of the Expo a memorable one.," Alicea stated.
The different seminars that will be offered during the Convention have around ten contact hours of continuing education for both Engineers and Surveyors. these include:
Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 - Preliminary section of the event focused on Surveying issues, with the Keynote Talk by Economic Development Secretary; Ruth Trujillo, a surveyor; Eng. José Diaz Diaz, who is an associate member of the Planning Board, and Vladimir A. Toledo Camacho, a licensed surveyor.
Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 - General Section with seminars, exhibits and lunch with the governor, in which emerging leaders will be recognized.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi will attend as guest speaker. The agenda includes five conferences presented by:
● Omar Marrero, executive director of AAFAF
● Eileen Vélez Vega, secretary of the DTOP
● Manuel Laboy, executive director of COR3
● Javier Quintana, president of the CIAPR's Energy Committee
● Don Cortéz, Executive Business Development, Luma Energy
The Tribute to the Emerging Leaders of the CIAPR will also be held during lunch with the governor's participation.
Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 - Annual Assembly, Anniversary Gala, and Acknowledgement of Distinguished Members.
Capacity for the event is limited and requires reservation. To save a seat, visit expocumbre.ciapr.org.
