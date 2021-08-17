The Children’s Museum in Carolina, will repair its facilities with the help of more than $1.1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). With these funds for permanent work, the museum, which opened in 2011 and has 103 exhibits, will continue its mission to educate and entertain the children who visit it.
The allocation is also key to the employment retention of the museum, which has about 50 full-time, part-time and volunteer employees. They are responsible for tending to the more than 1 million visitors a year from across the island and around the world. In addition, they are of vital importance in the care of the more than 20 species of miniature and exotic animals that are part of the mini zoo, such as macaws, sheep and peacocks.
“FEMA's commitment to assist in Puerto Rico's short- and long-term recovery also includes the younger ones. Allocations to places like the museum, which foster learning for our youth, are fundamental to the educational development of this generation that lived through Maria's aftermath,” said the Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator, José G. Baquero.
Among the completed repairs are the dome of the main roof, the dome of the kids theater, the large amphitheater, the go-karts area, the power generators, the wooden walkway towards the boats, its piers and pedal boats, and the exterior signage. Also finished is the paint for the interior and exterior, a picnic area, water safety equipment, medical supplies for animals, as well as equipment for the minizoo, refrigerators, metal ventilators, and glass and wooden doors, among others.
“Since the destructive passing of Hurricane María in 2017, we have worked tirelessly to restore the Children’s Museum in all its beauty and original splendor to the ‘Land of the Giants’. Today, we can confirm that we have achieved 95 percent of the physical repairs,” said the Mayor of Carolina, José Carlos Aponte Dalmau, who expects the museum to return to its original rhythm after the pandemic.
Of the funds that were obligated, about $5,700 is destined for hazard mitigation to prevent similar damage that may occur in a future disaster. Strengthening the base of the masts with concrete and strengthening gutters to increase their resistance against strong winds and rain are part of this process.
For her part, the Museum Director, Mirgrelis Ramos Acosta, who is satisfied with the education and social labor of the institution, commented that FEMA’s help gave them hope. “It has been vital for us to have FEMA’s support for this project because it is definitely a project that requires being in optimal conditions at all times. And knowing that, even though we were making our own internal efforts to reestablish it, we were going to have backup from FEMA, well that was inspiring and gave us the assurance that we would be able to finish our projects,” she said.
As part of its social responsibility program, the Children’s Museum has the Fondo Especial Gigante Mío, which is sustained by 5 percent of the entrance fee. This fund assists children with special health needs, offers scholarships for education or sports travel and helps with the purchase of medical equipment and glasses, among others.
The Executive Director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resiliency, (COR3), Manuel A. Laboy Rivera, mentioned that projects like rebuilding the Children’s Museum in Carolina, contributes to the social development of our children and allows them to be educated while being entertained. “This project is part of various reconstruction works that the Municipality of Carolina leads and executes, after an obligation of $62 million from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program,” Laboy Rivera added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.