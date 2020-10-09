The Children´s Trust Fund has published a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to evaluate legal entities as potentially eligible for receiving economic assistance and support. This initiative seeks to promote programs and projects that improve the quality of life of residents of Puerto Rico, specifically, in the areas of education, health services, recreation, or in any other cultural or social activity.
Interested parties will be evaluated pursuant to the terms and conditions of the RFQ and the Eligibility Requirements and Oversight Criteria of the Regulations of the Children’s Trust.
“We invite all nonprofit organizations and other legal entities to participate in this process so that we may continue developing projects of social benefit for our residents. We will evaluate your proposals and will help those entities that meet the requirements to continue promoting education, sports and the culture of our people,” said Omar J. Marrero Díaz, president of the Government Development Bank and executive director of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority.
“Those proponents who qualify as eligible entities may be invited to take part in the Request for Proposals (RFP) process. As part of the RFP, we will evaluate the proposals we receive in order to consider granting economic assistance,” explained Julian Bayne Hernández, executive director of the Children’s Trust.
The Children’s Trust was created in 1999 to support projects and programs aimed at promoting the wellbeing of Puerto Rican families, improve the quality of life and the continuous integral development of children, youth and communities. For over 20 years, the Children’s Trust has provided economic support and assistance to more than 50 entities, nonprofit organizations and government agencies.
The RFQ is available at the website of the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority: https://www.aafaf.pr.gov/wp-content/uploads/RFQ2020-Fid-Ninos-Sol-Cualificar-Entidades-Elegibles.pdf
