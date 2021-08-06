If you will soon travel to the city of Chicago, and you have not yet been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, you will have to take a negative molecular test for the virus or go through a quarantine as soon as you arrive.
The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) added Puerto Rico to its weekly advisory notice due to the island's recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, South Carolina and Utah were also added to the Windy City's health notice. There are now 19 states and two territories on the City Travel Advisory. All these states have exceeded the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 inhabitants.
Both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are on the orange list, cataloged as the most critical, according to a statement.
"Any unvaccinated people traveling from these states and territories are advised to test negative for COVID-19 no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or to be quarantined for a period of 10 days at their arrival. Vaccinated people do not need to be quarantined or receive a negative test," the CDPH stated.
Likewise, the orange list also features the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wyoming.
Classified under the less severe yellow list are: Oregon, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Indiana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, New York, Vermont, Ohio, Idaho, Wisconsin, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Mexico, Iowa, Maryland, Dakota of the South, Virginia, Nebraska, New Jersey, California, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Maine, Minnesota, Washington ,and the District of Columbia.
Chicago's Emergency Travel Order was changed to a Notice on June 29, after three consecutive reporting periods that no state crossed the threshold of 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day. That Emergency Travel Order could be reinstated by the City at any time, if increases in COVID-19 cases continue and the number of states on the list continues to grow.
The notice is updated every Tuesday and comes into effect the following Friday.
