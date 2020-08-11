The unprecedented chaos unleashed last Sunday transcends the political sphere with a direct impact on the local economy, as well as Puerto Rico's image as an investment destination—an issue that raises concern among some economic industry leaders.
Economist Santos Negrón stressed that political conflicts contribute to worsen the scenario of investment and economic development, which is already hindered over years of recession, storms, earthquakes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now, the instability showcased in the public sector.
"There are people who think that economics is only a matter of finances and factories, when it is also about an institutional base; political, social, and judiciary relations; consumer confidence, and investors interested in coming to Puerto Rico. Failures of the sort foster mistrust and insecurity to foreign capital investors, who first examine the political system, conflicts with protests and institutions, which are as important as tax benefits. These failings are intangible, but business owners don't go to a country where there are changes and conflicts all the time because it doesn't ensure the investment," Negrón explained.
He stated that achieving a prosperous investment environment is possible by projecting stability and by not changing the tax system because these types of factors don't create earnings expectations, so business owners would not take the risk amid uncertainty.,
"It is important to foster the local industry, but we also need foreign investment. The government's instability in an electoral process whose future is unknown puts everything at risk and severely affects people who try to come to lift this country. It discourages those who want to survive amid this chaos, which has confused the political candidates themselves, who in turn display their anxiety by fighting against one another and there is not an atmosphere of respect, not even in the governor's (Wanda Vázquez) expressions. All of this is very damaging. They shoot themselves in the foot and then try to reconcile, but the damage is too great," he opined.
Santos also highlighted Puerto Ricans' resilience despite the adversity and the government's role within an economic system that is still in recovery after 14 years of recession.
"I am surprised that there are still people who want to build projects like hotels on the island. I am amazed by the survival capacity of local people and businesses, and irregularities - such as those in the primaries - hinder that spirit. The government is essential for private business and, if it is weakened, it is unable to control and the economy cannot recover. On the other hand, I am concerned that everything conspires against efforts to avoid contagion to COVID-19 in these massive events without physical distancing," he added.
For Puerto Rico's manufacturing sector, concern increases at a time when the island is risking its life to become an international manufacturing center.
“We are just over 100 days before the general elections and this chaos that ensued - in a smaller scale electoral event - leaves much to be desired and puts us in the world public arena as a country with a lack of capacity, credibility and corruption. Given the efforts being made to reactivate manufacturing in Puerto Rico, this situation affects the possibilities of attracting investment and confronting those who criticize our institutions," said Carlos M. Rodríguez, president of the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association.
He added, "for the first time in our history, thousands of people were deprived of their right to vote, at a time when we are facing the crisis of the pandemic that has made the process more difficult than usual. We ask the governor to call an urgent extraordinary session to facilitate that the process can be carried out within the due process of law and there is no room for future challenges."
Moreover, economist Gustavo Vélez -founder of Inteligencia Económica- described the outcome of the failed primaries as an institutional collapse that prompted "secondhand embarrassment" over the lack of clarity in a process that is vital to citizens in a democracy.
"The State Electoral Commission (CEE by its Spanish acronym) has always been able to carry out the primaries without setbacks and this time it caused a very serious institutional dislocation for international projection. This produces distrust and instability, which have a disastrous effect on the economy, just as we are about to receive more federal funds. Such a negative outward projection does not promote the economy. It is the institutional collapse of the country, and the seriousness is that it is playing with the democracy of the people. The private sector has to express itself, because it has a leading role. I also call on the church and professionals to express themselves, because political stability is an economic component and the lack of it has overshadowed Puerto Rico," Vélez affirmed.
Likewise, Juan Carlos Agosto, president of the Chamber of Commerce, expressed shock at the fiasco and urged the CEE and the government to address the situation with utmost brevity to continue bolstering trade in the island, which has been dropping for months.
"We are dismayed with the severe lack of capacity and execution in the primary processes, which has meant the failure of the institutions. We urge leaders to resolve this as soon as possible because it has a negative impact on investment. We can have a perfect Legislature and the necessary resources, but if there is not a good execution, we have a problem," he opined.
DMO and Invest Puerto Rico React
Regarding the damage that the primary disaster could cause in the tourism sector, Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico (DMO), assured that political conflicts rarely affect the ability of a destination to attract tourists, unless there is a legitimate threat against visitors.
In fact, Dean informed that a study conducted by Strategic Marketing & Research Inc. revealed that Puerto Rico's brand as a tourism destination has improved, as well as familiarity with the island, compared to 2019. also, more consumers reportedly recognize Puerto Rico as a "high-class" destination.
Meanwhile, Rodrick T. Miller, CEO of Invest Puerto Rico, could not deny that the failed primaries has received significant attention, at a time when they are making a multisectoral effort to reactivate the bioscience industry in Puerto Rico —with the initiative to relocate the manufacturing of medical and pharmaceutical devices on the island—, which he emphasized could impact business development activities.
