FICO, a global analytics company whose credit scoring system is widely used across the world, is introducing a new methodology to calculate credit scores this summer, which will have implications for all consumers.
The main change is that FICO will evaluate a person’s credit history for 24-30 months, compared with the current monthly snapshot. Personal loans, categorized as a separate category of debt, will also be looked at more closely, as many are considered unsecured loans.
This long-term view means that consumers who have a pattern of paying late or are increasing their debt loads with personal loans and credit cards, will receive lower credit scores. Consumers who do not pay off their balances consistently will be penalized as well.
According to Consumer Reports, credit scores in the 670 to 739 range are considered “good,” scores between 740 and 799 are “very good,” and those of 800-plus are “exceptional.”
The new credit-scoring methodology could have a plus or minus impact of 25 points on a person’s credit score, indicated Adrian Zayas, a San Juan-based CPA, as he stressed the importance of good credit habits.
“Pay your bills on time. With credit cards, even paying the minimum on time is important. At the same time, focus on paying off loans with high interest rates,” he said to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Watching your credit usage is also important, he indicated. This refers to how much of your available credit you are actually using, whether it’s a revolving credit line or the maximum amounts on your credit cards. If you are consistently maxing out or applying for new credit, that is often seen as a negative.
Zayas also cautioned about the use of personal loans, as running up debt with unsecured loans is often viewed negatively. Other negative factors include bankruptcies and the bank foreclosing on your home.
On the positive side, he said the longer you keep a credit card and pay on time, the better for your credit score. In fact, FICO said that a person’s credit card history makes up 35 percent of his/her credit score.
Overall, though, Zayas said he agreed with the new changes, especially since looking at debt in the long term gives a better picture of a person’s ability to pay. “Assessing risks will be more effective because with a 30-month evaluation, you can really see how a person manages his/her credit,” he said.
More Precise, Realistic View
The change in trended credit bureau data over a long period of time is aimed at “enhancing predictive power,” FICO said in a statement. “Different than traditional credit bureau data, the use of trended data considers a historical view of data such as account balances for the previous 24-plus months, giving lenders more insight into how individuals are managing their credit.”
The new credit scoring methodology is more precise and offers a more realistic view when assessing risk, the company said.
"Many lenders want to leverage the most comprehensive data possible to make precise lending decisions," said Jim Wehmann, executive vice president for scores at FICO. "By offering a score that taps further into trended data, we're able to give lenders greater flexibility and predictive power, as well as ease of integration."
According to the company, FICO’s credit score is the independent standard measure of consumer credit risk used by lenders in more than 90 percent of all consumer credit decisions in the U.S., and is provided free to consumers through hundreds of lenders via the FICO Score Open Access Program. In the U.S., 25 credit card issuers, 25 of the largest auto lenders and tens of thousands of other businesses rely on FICO for their consumer credit-risk analysis.
The FICO credit score is used to assess consumer credit risk on all credit product lines, such as mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and personal loans, “and can be used across the entire customer credit lifecycle, starting with marketing/pre-screen, originations and account management, all the way through early-stage collections,” the company said.
