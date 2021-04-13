The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce won its case in the Court of Appeals to stop the enforcement of the new rates recently approved by the Bureau of Transportation and Other Public Services (NTSP by its Spanish initials).
The court declared the new rates to be invalid.
“We are pleased with the determination of the Court of Appeals that declares the NTSP's decision ultra vires and clarifies what is the correct procedure to review those rates in Puerto Rico. At the end of the day, this is an achievement for Puerto Rican consumers that would eventually receive a hit on their pocketbooks,” said Juan Carlos Agosto, president of the Chamber of Commerce.
The NTSP, meanwhile, vowed to defend truckers. “Given this decision, our legal team is evaluating the next steps to follow. Even so, we reiterate our commitment to all truckers in Puerto Rico,” said Jaime Lafuente, president of the NTSP.
The Puerto Rico Chamber of Food Marketing, Industry & Distribution (MIDA by its Spanish acronym) has also filed a lawsuit in federal court to against the NTSP “to protect the existing contractual agreements for the transport of food, and to avoid an increase in food costs that would impact consumers.”
Meanwhile, the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) yielded to all the truckers' claims related to the haulage and merchandise tariff.
