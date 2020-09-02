More than five months into the coronavirus pandemic, Puerto Rico residents have not only had to adapt to strict government measures and health protocols, in what some have called the “new normal,” but they are also very concerned about their jobs and sources of income as a result of COVID-19’s impact on their finances in an already battered economy.

A survey conducted by the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) tried to measure if the private sector’s concerns were validated by public opinion, explained Juan Carlos Agosto, the entity’s president.

The scientifically based study consisted of surveying 600 people from different backgrounds and municipalities around the island. According to Agosto, the study has a margin of error of 4.2 percent.

He noted that one of the primary findings is that 98 percent of participants affirmed that their greatest concern is COVID-19. However, 92 percent said they were concerned about their jobs. In other words, approximately nine out of 10 Puerto Ricans fear for their job stability as a result of the pandemic.

“This is very important because Puerto Ricans are starting to see the danger that the COVID-19 illness represents for their economic stability. That point is critical. If I had to summarize the survey in one point, this would be it,” Agosto said. The findings resonate with the claims made by economists and officials that while safeguarding public health should be a priority, it should not come at the expense of the economy.

“There are 44,000 businesses in Puerto Rico… about 20,000 are companies with five or fewer employees… As the government continues to do these lockdowns to try to contain the pandemic, the result will be that these small businesses—which have very few weeks of cash flow available to support their operations—if they can’t open and do their sales, they will have to close,” he added.

The survey also found that most Puerto Rico residents stressed the need for resilient energy infrastructure that could withstand natural disasters and avoid frequent power outages.

Moreover, roughly 93 percent of participants affirmed that energy rates were too high or, in Agosto’s words, “an incredible problem.” The survey also asked respondents if they would support lower rates if they came as a result of privatizing the P.R. Electric Power Authority, to which six out of 10 agreed.

Impact on the Poor

Agosto underscored that survey participants who are also recipients of the Nutritional Assistance Program are faring worse during the pandemic, even though the U.S. government has approved more funds.

They used to receive $130 per person monthly and now they receive $200 a month per person to purchase food, but now many cannot complement that assistance with work due to government-issued restrictions to curtail infection. For example, many of these people work in service-related jobs that are now very limited due to the business restrictions.

In addition, those with school-aged children must also provide for food that the latter would have otherwise received at school cafeterias, so it translates to more expenses.

“The private sector interprets this data as this pandemic being particularly hard on poor people,” Agosto lamented.

Meanwhile, the PRCC president informed that 78 percent of participants, or nearly eight out of 10 residents, agree that the process to obtain permits is “a big problem.”

“When you ask them specifically about permits, 93 percent want a streamlined permits system because people are now making the connection between the business’ permit and employment. In this sense, that [opinion] wasn’t common, but now people are sophisticated enough to understand those points—that permits are highly important for economic activity,” he stated.

Candidates Vow to Boost Economy

Two months left before the general election, Puerto Rico’s six gubernatorial candidates are reportedly working toward ensuring that their respective campaigns contain the 12 points to promote the island’s economic activity, as designed by the PRCC. The plan includes health, energy, permits, manufacturing, and other economic sectors.

The PRCC held a forum on August 20 with the candidates, in which the latter vowed to meet with the provisions contained in the plan.

Specifically, the 12 points are: prioritizing health amid the pandemic; accelerating the recovery fund distribution process; reducing power costs and improving energy infrastructure; simplifying permits procedures; reducing tax burdens with a simple, integrated system; eliminating the inventory tax; supporting small and medium-sized businesses (pymes); calling for fund parity in federal benefits, such as SNAP and healthcare programs; improving healthcare coverage and access, and offering fair remunerations to health professionals; accelerating programs that will boost emerging economic sectors; supporting Congressional initiatives to foster manufacturing in Puerto Rico; supporting HR 6443 to designate the entire island as an Opportunity Zone.

According to Agosto, Pedro Pierluisi (New Progressive Party), Alexandra Lúgaro (Citizen Victory Movement), and Dr. César Vázquez (Dignity Project) agreed with all points in the agenda and signed the document as is. Meanwhile, Carlos “Charlie” Delgado Altieri (Popular Democratic Party) agreed on all points except eliminating the inventory tax. Rather, he proposes to replace it with a different mechanism, for which he is already consulting the PRCC.

Sen. Juan Dalmau (Puerto Rican Independence Party) signed the document but made adjustments in several points concerning language to prioritize local businesses and residents. Eliezer Molina, an independent candidate, eliminated two points concerning federal funds “because his government proposal is that everything must be done by giving priority to Puerto Rico first,” Agosto said.

“The next step is to sit down with their campaigns to make sure that those 12 points that they signed are inserted into the platforms of the political parties. That conversation is ongoing right now. We are right now with that effort, communicating with the campaigns to ensure that the points make it,” the PRCC president said.

— Editor's note: A shorter version of this story was published on the September 2, 2020 edition of The Weekly Journal.