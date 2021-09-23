The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (PRCC) once again filed an appeal in the Court of Appeals to decree that the Regulations of the Transportation Bureau (NTSP) are void and therefore they cannot apply the increase in ground freight rates, informed Luis Gierbolini, president of the PRCC.
“The PRCC prevailed in all instances in which it previously requested the annulment of the regulation. This Regulation No. 9293 of July 23, 2021 also did not comply with the regulations established by the Government's Uniform Administrative ProcedureAct when you are going to establish this type of rate. What has happened is that the same Circular Letter that was declared void in a regulation has been disguised,” Gierbolini asserted.
The appeal establishes that, given the nullity of the alternate and invalid regulatory process undertaken by the NTSP when issuing the Circular Letter, said agency "revived" the abandoned regulatory process and, without any type of public warning, on the July 23, 2021, Regulation 9293 was promulgated. That same day, the Regulation was sent to the Department of State and entered into force on Aug. 22, 2021.
"We are not going to abandon this issue because the laws in Puerto Rico are to comply with them and it is necessary for the regulatory entity to assume an impartial position and adequately attend to an adequate regulatory process in compliance with the Law, but above all with numerical and real data that can support the evaluation of an increase in transport rates," Gierbolini said.
In the previous lawsuit on the same issue, the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico notified, together with the denial of the Certiorari petition, a “Deny” to the request of the Broad Front of Truckers to intervene. Last July, while waiting for this decision of the Supreme Court, a strike was called by the Broad Front of Truckers, which halted the work of land cargo movement on the island for two days. The Bureau decided to end the conflict to present this regulation in the State Department.
Meanwhile, the Financial Oversight and Management Board has stated that the proposed regulation must comply with the fiscal plan, present an adequate increase, and exclude private contracts.
"We will take all the actions necessary to ensure that this process is a legal one and has all the established guarantees, demanding to know the analyzes and evaluations used to be able to conclude the costs of the rates and to whom it applies," the PRCC president affirmed.
