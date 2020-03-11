Tony Schifano is a man with a mission. Aware that Puerto Rico has a waste management problem, the CEO of Antos Environmental believes that the cultural transformation to save the planet must start with children.
With that in mind, his pro bono work includes giving talks at schools, college campuses and civic organizations on the importance of recycling. In Puerto Rico, he has started a composting program at Robinson School in Condado and is in talks to start a similar program at 50 Montessori schools islandwide.
Our “throw away culture” is far from OK, he said during a recent talk with the San Juan Rotary Club. “You guys are buying plastic water bottles like it’s ok. It’s not ok. Those water bottles are like eating donuts… It’s a global problem, a massive problem,” Schifano said.
He noted that most of the products we use are not biodegradable. “You buy glass bottles of iced tea and throw it away in a garbage can. That bottle will take 100 years to slightly decompose. You’ll be dead. When will we stop this behavior?” he asked rhetorically.
About 11,000 tons of waste material is generated in Puerto Rico every single day. Of that, 40 percent is food waste, he indicated.
This represents an opportunity to recycle, as the food waste could be converted into fertilizer for local farmers.
“What we need is a cultural transformation, not just here, but the whole world,” Schifano said. For example, New York City has established a composting program for food waste. “If we could do it in New York, don’t you think we could do it in Puerto Rico? This is not rocket science. It’s a behavioral shift,” he said.
To help start this cultural transformation, he has decided to focus his efforts on educating young people so that caring for the environment is part of their characters. “I don’t care if they want to be capitalists, but they can be conscious capitalists. They can be composting and recycling from second grade on,” he added.
Beyond that, he said that there are simple things that we can do as individuals to help the environment. “Stop buying plastic water bottles. Single use plastic is a disaster for this island,” Schifano said, noting that stateside, the average person spends $1,268 a year on plastic water bottles.
“You could buy a reusable water bottle…buy a fancy one…and just fill it up with water and carry it around. This is not so challenging,” he said.
He explained that farmers also want our organic waste. “Buy two five-gallon drums with lids and put all your food waste in it all week. Go to a farmer’s market on Saturday and give him one of the drums. Next week he gives it back to you and you start exchanging your food waste,” Schifano said.
Only about 10 percent of the waste generated in Puerto Rico is recycled, public policy has established a rate of 35 percent for 2006, according to government figures.
However, Puerto Rico is not alone with its low recycling rates. Florida passed a law mandating a 70 percent recycling rate by 2020, he noted. “Like many places, no one paid attention to the law. I don’t think that happens here in Puerto Rico,” he said with a laugh.
“Lo and behold, 2020 came around and they may be recycling about 12 percent of their waste volume and they have no place to put all this garbage… Every night, the garbage companies drop their garbage off the side of I-95 highway and cover it with dirt. That’s what’s happening on the East Coast of Florida… Don’t believe me. Google Florida 95 and take a look at the pictures,” he said.
