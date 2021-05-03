Centropiezas Plus —a Puerto Rican chain of spare parts, chemicals and accessories for cars— continues with its expansion plan with the opening of its first store in San Juan, its 21st around the island.
The new store, which will generate six new direct jobs, is located on the De Diego Ave. and integrates new services for the benefit of customers.
"We continue with our expansion plans around the island. The opening of this new store represents a new stage for the chain, as it is the first in the metropolitan area," said Roberto Gandia, president of Centropiezas Plus.
With a $250,000 investment, the new store of the chain will offer the innovative service "Rent and Do It with Centropiezas Plus," a free rental service of tools as support for small mechanics and consumers.
"With this we seek that our clients who are starting in the profession, but cannot yet invest in a complete arsenal of tools, have this option," the president added.
The initiative is accompanied by a new series of YouTube videos, titled “Hazlo Plus con Centropiezas Plus" (Make It Plus with Centropiezas Plus).
“These videos were made with the purpose of putting DIY-style information within the reach of customers to empower them to take care of their vehicles, which will help them save money in the long run,” said Nicole Gonzalez, vice president of Marketing.
Centropiezas Plus has successfully positioned itself for more than 22 years in the automotive industry. Over the past few years, it has invested roughly $750,000 in new projects including the reopening of its Carolina store and the opening of a store in Yabucoa.
