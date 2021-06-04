After Hurricane Maria left the island without power for months, between Sept. 2017 and the first part of 2018, many rural communities suffered greatly. Now, the central region of the island will benefit from a hydro-solar energy microgrid to be developed at the Toro Negro Hyydroelectric Power Plan to help them with their energy needs.
The renewable energy project is under the auspices of the Mountain Energy Consortium, which serves the municipalities of Orocovis, Villalba, Morovis, Barranquitas and Ciales.
"This [project] will help produce renewable energy, leading us to continue complying with our public energy policy of reducing dependence on fossil fuels," said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
He noted that after Maria, Villalba received 30 percent of its energy from the Toro Negro Hydroelectric Power Plant for more than 40 days, showing the importance of the facility for the region.
Each participating municipality in the consortium will have a solar energy system producing 20 megawatts to 50 megawatts of power. The project will serve around 150,000 residents of the five municipalities in the consortium.
The government has assigned $5 million for the project, while Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds from the federal government will also be tapped for the initiative.
