In an effort to support established merchants, the Center for Entrepreneurs (CPE), a nonprofit, developed Núcleo, a business pre-accelerator.
This business support program lasts six months and consists of 14 educational workshops, individualized mentoring sessions, help in managing permits and requirements to formalize the business, and orientation on global markets.
Núcleo will serve 30 projects every six months for a period of three consecutive years. The program will be free thanks to CDBG-DR funds granted by the Puerto Rico Department of Housing.
"There are few programs of this type on the island for the number of emerging entrepreneurs. Among the existing pre-accelerators, on average more than 500 applications are received per call, and of all these applications, 60 projects are selected more or less, leaving about 75 percent of the people who apply outside the programs. With that in mind, and due to the experience we have developed in the past nine years, we decided to create this new concept," said Nerma Albertorio, executive director of the CPE.
Moreover, the most recent report of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor in Puerto Rico (GEM) published in 2019, reveals that, although there is a marked increase in the percentage of people who are considering entrepreneurship as an option, “the proportion of people who have a new business that already generates salaries or benefits is much lower. Too high a percentage of entrepreneurial efforts do not reach the next phase, which suggests that the path of the entrepreneur in Puerto Rico has serious obstacles."
For Albertorio, “this is a great opportunity to provide a one-on-one service to all the participants we receive. In fact, as part of our services, if we have to hire external consultants to attend to any situation that the participant is going through, we will do so."
Another key element of this pre-accelerator is that it will have the collaboration of Seedstars, an international business accelerator located in Switzerland and with an impact in more than 90 countries. This organization focuses on investing seed capital and educating high-potential entrepreneurs.
"With this partnership, we intend to instill a global market mentality in our participants. We want them to look beyond 100 x 35 so they can scale their businesses and participate in markets outside of Puerto Rico. This has been the great lesson of 2020, we definitely have to in some way or another guarantee that our businesses do not depend on a reduced market," Albetorio stated.
The first group of participants will work in a hybrid modality between face-to-face and virtual activities due to COVID-19. The requirements to be eligible for the program are the following: have an established business of at least three months of operation, demonstrate sales, have active social networks or a website and basic permits.
The call for the program will be valid until Aug. 15. For more information, visit centroparaemprendedores.org or the organization's Facebook and Instagram social networks.
