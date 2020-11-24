- Discover Puerto Rico has joined forces with the local e-commerce product platform Brands of Puerto Rico to spotlight the Island’s diverse businesses and assist Puerto Rican entrepreneurs in marketing their products to the world, in honor of Small Business Saturday, on November 28, 2020.
Through this effort, Discover Puerto Rico has included an exclusive spotlight on their website and on their Facebook channel, featuring locally made products that are available via Brands of Puerto Rico. Under the concept “Small Business. Big Stories,” both organizations are promoting one-of-a-kind products that include, art, coffee, food and more, along with rich stories behindeach of those products.
“Getting to know Puerto Rico is an experience that must be lived through all the senses as the Island has a diverse culture, stunning art, exquisite aromas and delicious flavors. Whether you are yearning for a getaway to discover the Island, craving a new cultural experience, or simplymiss the Island’s charm, Brands of Puerto Rico is the place to go, offering 147 Puerto Rican products. Each of the local products that you find in their platform tells a different story, and by supporting these small businesses you are becoming part of their story,” expressed Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.
“Since the start of the pandemic, our business has gone from being an online novelty shop to a unique proposition sending Puerto Ricans abroad hard-to-get cult classics such as “pan sobao” and even “sofrito.” Currently, we are the only digital point of sale for many small local brands and artisans. This joint marketing effort to celebrate Small Business Saturday is the perfect opportunity to promote and invest directly in the Puerto Rican economy. Through our partnership with Discover Puerto Rico, we are celebrating our products and brands and showing potential visitors what we are all about. Together, we will demonstrate the best of what Puerto Rico has to offer,” Alan Taveras, CMO of Brands of Puerto Rico
The landing page at the Discover Puerto Rico website, launched last week. Brands of Puerto Rico website will also have a takeover regarding this initiative and will give 10% discount to all purchases made on Saturday, November 28. Both organizations will promote “Small Business. Big Stories,” to their database and will work to keep supporting Puerto Rican entrepreneurs.
Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday held during the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which is one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.
