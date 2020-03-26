The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a COVID-19 assessment bot that can quickly assess the symptoms and risk factors for people worried about infection, provide information and suggest a next course of action such as contacting a medical provider or, for those who do not need in-person medical care, managing the illness safely at home.
The bot, which utilizes Microsoft’s Healthcare Bot service, will initially be available on the CDC website.
Public health organizations, hospitals and others on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response need to be able to respond to inquiries, provide the public with up-to-date outbreak information, track exposure, quickly triage new cases and guide next steps, Microsoft said in a statement. "Many have expressed great concern about the overwhelming demand COVID-19 is creating on resources such as urgent, emergency and nursing care.
"In particular, the need to screen patients with any number of cold or flu-like symptoms — to determine who has high enough risk factors to need access to limited medical resources and which people may more safely care for themselves at home — is a bottleneck that threatens to overwhelm health systems coping with the crisis," the company said.
The Healthcare Bot uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help the CDC and other frontline organizations respond to these inquiries, freeing up doctors, nurses administrators and other healthcare professionals to provide critical care to those who need it.
To assist customers in the rapid deployment of their COVID-19 bots, Microsoft is making available a set of COVID-19 response templates that customers can use and modify:
COVID-19 risk assessment based on CDC guidelines
COVID-19 clinical triage based on CDC protocols
COVID-19 up-to-date answers to frequently asked questions
COVID-19 worldwide metrics
