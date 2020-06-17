With the cruise industry still in waiting mode until later this summer, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has rolled out a new color-coded system for cruise ships, rating them for recent COVID-19 incidents.
In a nutshell, the cruise ships will be graded on a color-coded system: “green” for no confirmed cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus-like illness for 28 days; “yellow” for one or more coronavirus-like illness cases pending confirmation; and “red” for one or more cases of confirmed COVID-19 or coronavirus-like illness within the past 28 days.
For Red Ships, the embarkation of passengers is strictly prohibited for all ships during the period of the No Sail Order and may result in suspension and revocation of this limited permission to operate in U.S. waters.
The CDC said that the “guidance and the commercial transportation attestation are only applicable to cruise ship operators with a complete and accurate No Sail Order response plan for crew management and for their ships that have met CDC’s criteria for a Green Ship.” The new guidelines will help determine whether the remaining crew onboard Green Ships will be allowed to go home via air travel.
With some cruise lines hoping to restart voyages in a matter of weeks, the new guidelines should alleviate some of the health concerns that many tourists may have regarding the safety of cruise ships amid the new normal. The issue is of particular importance to Puerto Rico, since San Juan is a major cruise ship destination, as is the sister territory of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Some cruise lines are hoping to set sail later this summer, but with images of coronavirus-ravaged ships still fresh in many minds, the industry could face years of choppy water ahead.
Major Drop in Cruise Revenues
The global cruise industry expected to carry 32 million passengers and take in $71 billion in revenue this year. That will fall by at least 50 percent this year, says Euromonitor International, a consulting firm. It took the industry three years to recover from the 2009 recession; this time, it will take longer, Euromonitor analyst Alex Jarman said.
“Unlike the previous downturn, the pandemic has put the safety of cruises into question,” he said.
Cruise lines stopped sailing in mid-March after several high-profile outbreaks at sea. More than 600 people fell ill aboard Carnival’s Diamond Princess while it was quarantined off the coast of Japan, for example. Fourteen passengers died.
Since they stopped sailing, Carnival, Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line — which control 75 percent of the market — have furloughed thousands of staff and obtained billions in bank loans to stay afloat. Major cruise companies weren’t eligible for U.S. government loans because they are incorporated overseas.
Norwegian warned of a possible bankruptcy in early May, but then raised $2.2 billion through a sale of stock and debt. It now says it can withstand a shutdown for as long as 18 months. Smaller operators could have more trouble, experts say. Virgin Voyages, a new cruise line owned by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, has twice postponed its first sailing. Virgin Australia — an airline in which Branson holds a stake — filed for bankruptcy protection in April.
The CDC has prohibited cruises in U.S. waters through July 24.
Most big cruise lines are using this time to refine their plans, upgrade their ships and figure out how to resume safely.
Norwegian says it is installing medical-grade air filters on its ships and adding medical staff, for example. Carnival is raising the temperature in its washers and dryers to make sure napkins and sheets are fully sanitized. Windstar Cruises plans to stagger boarding times to keep passengers apart; expand dining times and space diners out; serve passengers instead of offering buffets; and require crew to wear masks and train them to recognize COVID-19 symptoms.
— The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.