The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has extended the No Sail Order for all cruise ships.
“We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield. “The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”
The No Sail Order reinforces the steps taken by the federal government to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, the CDC said in a statement. "These include travel restrictions on foreign nationals who had recently been to China and Europe and by issuing the 30 Days to Slow the Spread guidelines."
Despite these efforts, cruise ship travel markedly increases the risk and impact of the COVID-19 outbreak within the U.S.
In recent weeks, at least 10 cruise ships reported crew or passengers that tested positive or experienced respiratory symptoms or influenza-like illness. Currently, there are approximately 100 cruise ships remaining at sea off the East Coast, West Coast, and Gulf Coast, with nearly 80,000 crew onboard.
Additionally, CDC is aware of 20 cruise ships at port or anchorage in the U.S. with known or suspected COVID-19 infection among the crew who remain onboard.
"This Order shall continue in operation until the earliest of three situations. First, the expiration of the Secretary of Health and Human Services’ declaration that COVID-19 constitutes a public health emergency. Second, the CDC Director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations. Or third, 100 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register," the CDC said.
