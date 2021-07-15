The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has downgraded the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Puerto Rico to Level 2, or “moderate.” This means that individuals who are fully vaccinated may travel to the island without restrictions.
However, visitors must still adhere to inbound requirements of presenting a valid vaccination card and registering with the island’s Health Department upon arrival.
The news bodes well for Puerto Rico’s tourism industry, which is already experiencing a solid recovery from the effects of the pandemic.
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the July Industry Update released by Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s tourism recovery is exceeding that of other U.S. states and territories – with year-to-date visitor numbers up, occupancy rates at record levels, and visitor spending/taxes reaching all-time highs compared to 2019, the island’s best year-to-date.
Over 1 million visitors arrived in Puerto Rico's main airport last month, signaling a strong post-COVID recovery for the island.
Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s official destination marketing organization (DMO), noted that the organization’s aggressive marketing efforts to keep Puerto Rico top-of-mind amongst consumers and travel advisors – even during the height of the pandemic – are bearing fruit.
“Now, with travel restrictions further reduced, we will redouble our efforts to encourage travelers to safely enjoy vacations in one of the world’s most incredible and accessible destinations,” he said.
