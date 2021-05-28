The cruise industry is close to resuming its activities in the United States, more than a year after the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Celebrity Cruises, a subsidiary of Royal Caribbean, became the first cruise line authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to begin taking passengers on board starting in June.

The CEO of Celebrity Cruises, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, made the announcement on her social media with a message accompanied by an image of a cruise ship, with the text "Celebrity Edge sailing from Fort Lauderdale beginning June 26."

Celebrity Cruises agreed to meet CDC requirements for 95 percent of passengers and crew to be vaccinated. The authorization comes after Royal Caribbean asked the CDC for permission to initiate official trials of its cruises in the U.S. mainland.

Although the CDC requires cruise lines to start test cruises to be authorized to sail, cruise ships requiring that 95 percent of their passengers and crew be vaccinated can skip the tests.

Celebrity Cruises is preparing to exceed that requirement, with 100 percent of its crew vaccinated. The cruise line will require all passengers 16 and older to be fully vaccinated two weeks before boarding, USA TODAY reported.

Come August, the vaccination requirement will include everyone 12 years of age and older.

Puerto Rico Adjusts Travel Measures Removes negative COVID-19 test requirement for vaccinated travelers

The CDC authorized cruise operating companies to test an update of their guides on May 5. The update includes the requirements to comply with the Conditional Navigation Certificate. Any cruise line interested in sailing in U.S. waters can request permission from the regulatory agency.

Despite the guidelines and other prevention efforts, the CDC recognizes that cruising will not be a zero-risk activity for the spread of COVID-19.

"While cruising will always pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission, CDC is committed to ensuring that cruise ship passenger operations are conducted in a way that protects crew members, passengers, and port personnel, particularly with emerging COVID-19 variants of concern," the entity disclosed.