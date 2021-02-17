While the debate on raising the minimum wage continues in Puerto Rico, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has released a report on the issue, stating that the impact of raising the federal minimum wage incrementally every year from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour by 2025, would be a double-edged sword on the economy.
“In an average week in 2025, the year when the minimum wage would reach $15 per hour, 17 million workers whose wages would otherwise be below $15 per hour would be directly affected, and many of the 10 million workers whose wages would otherwise be slightly above that wage rate would also be affected. At that time, the effects on workers and their families would include the following: Employment would be reduced by 1.4 million workers, or 0.9 percent, according to CBO’s average estimate; and the number of people in poverty would be reduced by 0.9 million,” according to the federal agency.
Other impacts as per the CBO:
• The cumulative budget deficit over the 2021–2031 period would increase by $54 billion. Increases in annual deficits would be smaller before 2025, as the minimum-wage increases were being phased in, than in later years.
• Higher prices for goods and services—stemming from the higher wages of workers paid at or near the minimum wage, such as those providing long-term health care—would contribute to increases in federal spending.
• Changes in employment and in the distribution of income would increase spending for some programs (such as unemployment compensation), reduce spending for others (such as nutrition programs), and boost federal revenues (on net).
• From 2021 to 2031, the cumulative pay of affected people would increase, on net, by $333 billion—an increased labor cost for firms considerably larger than the net effect on the budget deficit during that period.
• That net increase would result from higher pay ($509 billion) for people who were employed at higher hourly wages under the bill, offset by lower pay ($175 billion) because of reduced employment under the bill.
Meanwhile, in Puerto Rico, Rep. Edgardo Feliciano, of the Popular Democratic Party, filed a bill that seeks to increase the minimum wage gradually. He explained that companies that have a gross income greater than $1 million must make a first adjustment of $2.25 an hour on Dec. 1, 2021, until their workers reach a base salary of $15 an hour in 2025.
Companies that have a gross income of $500,000 to $1 million must make a first adjustment of $1.25 per hour on Dec. 1, 2021 and successively, until reaching $15 an hour in 2028. Feliciano acknowledged that an increase of the minimum wage would negatively affect small and midsize businesses, which is why he proposes a gradual raise.
“We are filing this measure in the hope of doing justice to our workers. After the approval of the labor reform, the working class suffered a mortal blow to their labor rights. We have been talking and analyzing the issue of increasing the minimum wage for years and we understand that it is time to take action,” he said.
Cidre: Complex Issue, Local Businesses Hit Hard
Designated Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre remains cautious on the complex issue and must be handled in a sustainable manner. “Raising the minimum wage to $12 or $15 an hour would spell the end of many small and midsize businesses, the vast majority of which are locally owned. You don’t have to develop an economic model to know this. Are we all willing to sacrifice to provide a decent wage for the workforce?
“The gradual increase in salary will mean that employees will have to have more skills to be hired. Although we are going to demand more skills from employees, it is important that employers invest in training and providing the necessary tools so that this employee can fulfill his role. Quite simply, the entire population will not be able to adapt to these changes.
“The minimum wage must be one that allows workers to live in society and that automatically adjusts for inflation so that it does not depend on political ups and downs, and does not put empathetic companies at a disadvantage with their competitors. But increasing it in a sustainable way is not as simple as signing a law. For this to work, it must be a gradual increase and we have to reform our educational institutions, business models, urban centers, social aid programs and retrain an entire workforce to produce at the level that this new world requires,” Cidre said.
