The P.R. House Committee on Tourism and Social Welfare carried out an visual inspection at Casino del Mar, of the La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort in Condado, to verify compliance with the COVID-19 protocols and address complaints from the industry to extend closing hours to generate more income and preserve casino workers' jobs.
"The hotel industry and the casino industry are among the most economically affected by the pandemic, so it is necessary to look for alternatives that help strengthen this sector. We were able to verify that they are following all the protocols and have adopted other additional measures for the protection of the people who are going to use the gaming machines. Every time a person gets up from a table or machine, they disinfect the area. The management of this casino asks to continue limiting the capacity of people allowed inside the casinos for security reasons, but they ask that the closing time be extended. It is something that the governor has to evaluate and should be taken into account in the next review of the executive order," said Rep. Néstor Alonso Vega, head of the committee, flanked by Health Department officials.
During the visit, Casino del Mar Manager Sigfrido de Jesús suggested to ban alcohol sales for certain hours and increase the time allowed for gambling games. Moreover, de Jesús suggested to allow casinos to operate until 12:00 a.m.; presently, the government allows these establishments to run from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
Puerto Rico's casinos have registered losses upward to $24 million on a monthly basis during the period in which they were not allowed to open. They were closed from March 16 to June 30, and reopened from July 1 to July 16. Meanwhile, they invested over $100,000 in protection gear for their workers and visitors.
There are 16 casinos in Puerto Rico, which generate roughly $250 million in sales annually and 3,000 direct jobs.
Executive Order 2020-066 was implemented on September 11, 2020, and shall remain effective until Friday, October 2. It remains uncertain whether Gov. Wanda Vázquez will keep the same provisions, reopen more sectors of the economy and reduce/eliminate the curfew, or if she will harden restrictions on businesses and citizens.
Meanwhile, P.R. Health Secretary Lorenzo González has warned that the island is at an orange margin of contagion; if the levels of contagion, hospitalizations, and/or deaths reach a red status, that would entail a critical situation.
At the time of this writing, the Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard has documented 23,357 confirmed cases of infection and 648 deaths, all accumulated since March. If Puerto Rico's population is estimated at roughly 3.2 million, according to 2019 data from the U.S. Census Bureau, these numbers reflect 0.73 percent and 0.02 percent of the population, respectively.
— The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.
