The Casino Metro of the Sheraton Hotel in the San Juan Convention District announced today the closure of its operations for tomorrow, Sunday, at 4:00 a.m. due to the passage of Tropical Storm Grace.
Ismael Vega, the establishment's general manager, reported that Casino Metro will resume its operations at noon on Monday, Aug. 16.
Today, Saturday, the casino will continue running on its regular schedule.
Earlier today, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico, including the municipal islands of Vieques and Culebra. The NHC stated that some strengthening is expected over the next two days when it is over Puerto Rico starting tomorrow.
Over Puerto Rico, Grace is expected to drop 3 to 6 inches of rain. "Across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, heavy rainfall may lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, along with the potential for mudslides," the NHC wrote on Twitter.
Speaking at a press conference, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi indicated that there are 344 shelters available islandwide, capable of hosting 38,024 individuals with social distancing due to COVID-19.
