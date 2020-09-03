A group of casino employees in Puerto Rico protested yesterday at the Labor Department's premises in Hato Rey, demanding to be paid the unemployment insurance compensation to which they are entitled. They also stated that these leisure establishments are safe for visitors due to strict and effective protocols issued to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Carlos Otero, director of the casino at the San Juan Marriott in Condado, stated that he joins “the claim of our casinos being closed and our employees out of work. They were closed from March 16 to June 30 and opened from July 1 to 16. Then they closed again and when the employees again claimed unemployment insurance, the controversial points appeared and they have not been able to receive their compensation. Meanwhile, illegal machines continue, which do not contribute anything to the treasury and business owners are profiting from this."
Otero underscored that casinos are not allowed to run even though they reportedly complied with government-issued health and social distancing protocols. He also noted that casinos generate roughly 3,000 direct jobs and hundreds more indirect jobs.
"The government has an inspector who supervises us and they saw that we were operating with all the measures of social distancing and disinfection. We have 140 employees who have not been able to work or collect unemployment assistance. Many have lost their jobs, depend on us opening soon, and some have even lost their health plan. What they want is to work," he argued.
He was echoed by Pedro Vega, a 38-year-old father of two children aged three and five, who has worked as croupier at Casino del Sol in Isla Verde and has seen a drastic drop in his income.
"This is really rough. I am not blind to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there have to be alternatives. We need the unemployment benefit because we still have no income due to the controversial points," Vega stated.
"They should take a month's salary from the Labor Department's officials—like [they did to] us—because they won't hold out. The internet system goes down and you call and it's busy all the time. I send emails and nothing happens. I have had to pay for the full medical plan for my family because I don't have a job. When I had it, the company paid me half. There are no answers, they have to do something about it," he denounced.
Vega also showed THE WEEKLY JOURNAL the messages he has sent to the agency, with no replies.
Moreover, Marisel Meléndez—Director of Compliance and Surveillance of the Casino del Sol—while holding a banner in support of the demonstration, expressed her concern for employees who are not generating income and who have various situations in their homes that are further complicated by the family's economic outlook.
"I have an employee with cancer; an entire family that depends only on the casino and another elderly person who does not understand how to make their unemployment claims online. We were taking care of the employees and players with the strict protocols of the Department of Health, CDC, OSHA and the Department of Labor," Meléndez said.
"The casino is safer than going to a supermarket or a restaurant. I see the desperation of the employees and keeping us closed is not a business for the government either, which has lost in these months $15.8 million for the Treasury, $47.4 million for the University of Puerto Rico, $14.2 million for the Tourism Development Fund and $26.9 million for the Tourism Operational Fund," she added.
All persons interviewed coincided that if the industry continues to be hindered in the short term, the consequences will be severe for the hotel sector.
