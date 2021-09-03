Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort and BetMGM,a leading sports betting and iGaming company, announced that they have agreed to a strategic partnership. Subject to regulatory approvals, BetMGM will expand itsretail and mobile sports betting offerings to Puerto Rico, signifying the company’s first market access agreement outside of the U.S. mainland.
“Paulson & Co. is always in search of innovation in services and entertainment for our properties and guests, that is why we are very excited for this agreement between Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort and BetMGM. Sports are part of everyday life in Puerto Rico, with a huge following and a passionate fan base in almost every sport. As such, it’s natural that we are the first market outside the continental United States in which our guests will be able to place bets with BetMGM. We are looking forward to a long and successful endeavor with BetMGM,” said John Paulson, president of Paulson & Co.
Sigfrido De Jesús, general manager, Casino del Mar at La Concha, said, “At Casino del Mar at La Concha Resort we strive every day to provide the best gaming experience on the island and this new venture alongside BetMGM is a great example of this. Sports fans in Puerto Rico will now add excitement to their pastime with the possibility of winning more than just a game by their favorite team. BetMGM is the perfect addition to our cutting-edge gaming offerings with high-tech slot machines and card tables, available 24/7 at our casino.”
As part of the agreement and subject to regulatory approvals, BetMGM will offer both retail and mobile sports betting, with the opening of a retail sportsbook at the San Juan-based beach resort and the launch of the BetMGM mobile app throughout Puerto Rico. BetMGM and La Concha Resort expect to offer sports betting capabilities as soon as the regulated market commences in Puerto Rico.
BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said, “This marks a major milestone for BetMGM, as we share plans to bring our sports bettingplatform outside of the U.S. mainland for the first time. La Concha Resort is an ideal partner, and together we look forward to bringing BetMGM’s retail and mobile sports betting experiences to sports fans across Puerto Rico.”
Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC), said, “The PRTC is looking forward with great anticipation to the entertainment opportunities that this new relationship will create for residents and visitors alike as well as its positive impact on Puerto Rico’s economy. One of the elements that makes our island a top-class destination that delivers an unequalled visitor experience is its ability to continually diversify by incorporating new options and trends such as sports betting and online gaming.”
