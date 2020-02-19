Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) clarified to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the company has not made a decision on retiring the Carnival Fantasy, but a decision is expected in the coming months.

Reports had said that the Fantasy would be retired in January 2022, which would lead to relocating the Carnival Fascination from San Juan to Mobile, Alabama.

Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) Executive Director Carla Campos warned that the cruise line's decision will be "disastrous" for the tourism sector, adding that this move "contrasts negatively with the [cruise] line's historical commitment to Puerto Rico."

"We have been and will continue to be emphatic in our request to Carnival for reconsideration, since the economic impact generated by visitor spending and the air capacity levels that sustain base port operations are monumental," Campos wrote in a missive, adding that the PRTC has scheduled meetings with other cruise lines interested in expanding their operations in Puerto Rico.

Fred Stein, vice president of Carnival Revenue Planning & Development, said that CCL does not rule out the option of returning to San Juan after 2022 to offer cruises in the eastern and western Caribbean.

"Carnival Fascination will bring some exciting new features to the market, including a greater variety of rooms with balconies, a Sushi Express, a bar and a candy shop. We have worked with the community in recent years to successfully build demand and create this opportunity for a newer ship to enter the market," Stein said.

The decision was made at a time of dispute between the local government and several prominent cruise lines, including CCL, over the public-private partnership (p3) in progress with Global Holdings Corp. concerning the management of San Juan's ports.

"Certain companies have expressed their opposition to that negotiation due to differences around one of the pre-selected bidders, although they operate in partnership with this bidder in other ports. It should be noted that the p3 process stems from the urgent need for capital investment in our docks that guarantees the viability of the industry in Puerto Rico," Campos asserted.

Representatives of the Tourism Alliance claim that the contract with GPH could lead cruise lines to cancel the arrival of their ships in San Juan, which would endanger roughly 70,000 jobs in the tourism industry.

Campos informed that the PRTC will hold various meetings within the following weeks with key representatives of these cruise lines at the latter's offices.

"We understand that business decisions such as these are complex, but our expectation is that cruise lines can weigh the multiplier effect of this type of decisions on their own business on the island in the future, and mainly on the people who have extended our unconditional support to encourage its growth to date, even in times of economic tightness," Campos said.